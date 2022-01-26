The game-based learning market size is expected to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2021 to USD 29.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.9%

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Game-Based Learning Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Game Type, Deployment Mode, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223813/?utm_source=GNW





The service segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

Service providers offer continuous support and maintenance sessions to users, as and when needed, to resolve business complexities.They also support organizations by helping them gain the expertise required for operating the newly adopted solution.



With support and maintenance services, users get a thorough idea about systematic procedures related to the deployed solution.Service vendors provide online, as well as onsite support and maintenance, to users so that they can use the deployed solution in a better way.



Support services are crucial, as they directly deal with customer issues, which, in turn, impacts customer satisfaction.



The AI-based games segment is expected to grow at a higher rate

3D animation is an automated real-time deep learning technique. Companies such as Walmart, Agco, Bosch, and Boeing are currently using AR for corporate training. Only gamification or eLearning does not create engagement. AR is a feature that aids with the actual training. AR fits perfectly into scenario-based training, it talks to employee, interacts with clients, and understands the social surrounding. The Apple ARKit used by AR and VR developers has already yielded some amazing results. Apple’s ARKit 3 is an AR developer friendly software to create amazing AR-based content with relative ease. KFC has designed and employee training program with VR simulator.

Among enterprises, the consumer good and retail segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period The intense competition in Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), eCommerce, and retail has led to the growth of the consumer goods and retails vertical of the game-based learning market.There is a growing demand for new, enhanced, and customized products from consumers for better customer experience.



The retailers function in a complex marketplace driven by technological developments, increasing competition, brand distinction, price pressure, dynamic regulatory environment, and changing customer demand.Retailers have become more customer-centric Retailers need to forge customer relations by offering advanced and more superior services, a distinguished variety of goods, along with more pleasing purchase experiences, through diverse channels.



This has increased the workload of employees as they have to keep themselves updated with every new product that customer demands.This vertical is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period and major companies are adopting game-based learning solution.



For instance, Coca-Cola had used a videogame to train hundreds of distributors and provide innovative, effective, and different training.



North America to dominate the game-based learning market in 2021

The North American region has been a predominately receptive market toward the adoption of game-based learning solution.There has been an expansive usage of the internet to connect with various channel partners and clients among enterprises.



The high adoption of customer-based solution and enterprise-based solution are driving the game-based learning market in North America.Moreover, in this region, countries such as the US and Canada are adopting game-based learning solution to enrich their marketing activities.



Furthermore, the rising demand for game-based learning solution among enterprises due to its low implementation cost has helped the game-based learning market to grow at a significant pace. The game-based learning market in North America is contributing a large portion of revenue as compared to the other regions.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 32%, Tier II: 35%, and Tier III: 33%

• By Designation: C-Level: 27%, D-Level: 37%, and Others:36%

• By Region: North America: 42%, Europe: 23%, APAC: 19%, Row: 16%



The report profiles the following key vendors:

Kahoot (Norway) Frontier Developments (UK), Minecraft (Sweden), Spin Master (Canada), Bublar Group (Sweden), BreakAway games (US), Gamelearn (Spain), Recurrence (US), Schell Games (US), Stratbeans (India), Tangible Play (US), Simulearn (US), Playgen (UK), Raptivity (US), Banzai Labs (US), Cognitive Toybox (US), Fundamentor (India), Idnusgeeks (India), Kuato Studios (UK), Monkimun (US), Smart Lumies (US), G-Cube (India), Hornbill FX (India), Infinite Dreams (Poland), Layup (Sri Lanka), MLevel (US), Quodeck (India), Threatgen (US), Gametize (Singapore), Sweetrush (US), Kidoz, (US) and VR Education Holdings (Ireland).



Research Coverage

The game-based learning market is segmented by component, game type, development mode, end-user, and region.By component, the game-based learning market has been sub-segmented into solution and services.



By game type, the market has been sub-segmented into AR VR games; AI-based games; location-based games; assessment and evaluation games; training, knowledge, and skill-based games; language learning games; and others, which include role-based games and childhood learning games.By deployment mode the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premises.



By end user the market is segmented into consumer, education, government, enterprises.Enterprises is sub segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare and lifesciences, IT and telecom, consumer goods and retail, others.



Others include energy and utilities,media and entertainment, transport and logistics. By region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Latin America.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the game-based learning market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall game-based learning market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

