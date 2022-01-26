New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type, By Charging Mode, By Installed Location, By Connector Type, By Type of Charging, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223781/?utm_source=GNW



Global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market was valued at USD2624.16 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow further with a CAGR of 32.09% in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The growth factors of the global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market can be enlisted as increasing inclination of the consumers toward electric vehicles. Increased consumption and rising concerns toward environmental depletion further drive the growth of the global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market in the upcoming five years. Surging concerns for the increasing carbon emission from traditionally fueled vehicles and increased number of commercial vehicles has created heightened demands for electric vehicles and their technology of using green energy and thus emits lesser carbon particles. The initiatives from the government toward better environmental policies, schemes to promote electric vehicles, and increased adaptation by consumers of electric automotive like electric two-wheeler are further supporting the growth of the global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market in the next five years. Additionally, the adaptation of technological advancement and investment through government and private sources is also substantiating the growth of the global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market in the future five years.

Other factors influencing the market growth can be increasing urbanization, growing disposable income among the younger and adult population, influence toward advanced technology in the automotive industry, and involvement of environmentalists to influence consumer preferences when purchasing automobiles.

The global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market is segmented by type, charging mode, installed location, connector type, type of charging, regional distribution, and competitive analysis.Based on type, the market is further differentiated between AC and DC.



Alternating current (AC) type of electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the grounds of easier handling of the charging equipment and charging stations. Direct Current (DC) type of electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure is expected to register faster growth in the next five years on the account of advantages of DC type charging stations like growing availability of the DC stations at highways or public stations to enhance efficiency of the charging point and considerably decrease the charging time, thus driving the growth of the global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market in the forecast years along with the sub-segment.

ChargePoint, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, EVBox B.V., ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Blink Charging Co., TGOOD Global Ltd., ExCom Tele-Systems Limited are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



In this report, global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, Type:

o AC

o DC

• Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, By Charging Mode:

o Plug-In

o Wireless

• Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, By Installed Location:

o Commercial

o Residential

• Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, By Connector Type:

o Type 2

o Type 1

o UK 3-Pin

o CHAdeMO

o Industrial Commando

o CCS

• Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type of Charging:

o Slow

o Fast

• Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Vietnam

Philippines

o Europe

France

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

Spain

o Americas

United States

Canada

Brazil



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market.



