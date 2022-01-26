Correction: REPORT ON MANAGERS’ RECEIPT OF RESTRICTED SHARES – VESTING – IN DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 68 - 14 JUNE 2021
Under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S is required to report transactions in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their close relatives.
With reference to announcement no. 9/2018 the following restricted shares have vested:
|Name:
|Jan Rindbo
|Reason:
|Reporting duty, CEO
|Issuer:
|Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
|ISIN code:
|DK0010269844
|Instrument:
|Restricted shares
|Transaction:
|Vesting of shares
|Vesting date:
|14 June 2021
|Market:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number:
|11,758
|Holding after transaction
|99,595
|Name:
|Martin Badsted
|Reason:
|Reporting duty, CFO
|Issuer:
|Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
|ISIN code:
|DK0010269844
|Instrument:
|Restricted shares
|Transaction:
|Vesting of shares
|Vesting date:
|14 June 2021
|Market:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number:
|6,688
|Holding after transaction
|10,911 (corrected)
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Martin Badsted
CFO
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: +45 3273 0629, e-mail: tfr@norden.com
