Correction: REPORT ON MANAGERS’ RECEIPT OF RESTRICTED SHARES – VESTING – IN DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

| Source: NORDEN NORDEN

Hellerup, DENMARK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 68 - 14 JUNE 2021

Under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S is required to report transactions in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their close relatives.

With reference to announcement no. 9/2018 the following restricted shares have vested:

Name:  Jan Rindbo
Reason: Reporting duty, CEO
Issuer: Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
ISIN code: DK0010269844
Instrument: Restricted shares
Transaction: Vesting of shares
Vesting date: 14 June 2021
Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number: 11,758
Holding after transaction 99,595


Name: Martin Badsted
Reason: Reporting duty, CFO
Issuer: Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
ISIN code: DK0010269844
Instrument: Restricted shares
Transaction: Vesting of shares
Vesting date: 14 June 2021
Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number: 6,688
Holding after transaction 10,911 (corrected)

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Martin Badsted

CFO

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: +45 3273 0629, e-mail: tfr@norden.com

Attachment


Attachments

No. 68 Vesting of restricted shares - corrected