Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market Report 2021: Machine Learning and Quantitative DAS Driving Advancements in Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing

Fiber optic sensing solutions utilize the light medium as the physical source to detect variations in temperature, acoustics, strain, and vibrational parameters.

Fiber optic sensing uses an optical fiber cable as the sensor device to create a continuous point of sensing along the fiber cable. This method of sensing is known as distributed fiber optic sensing.

Distributed temperature sensing uses the Raman scattering method, distributed strain sensing utilizes the Brillouin scattering methodology, while distributed acoustics/vibration sensing uses the Rayleigh scattering method. Since these readings are unaffected by the fiber's optical loss, they may be used to reliably measure temperature and strain over distances of hundreds of kilometers.

Distributed fiber optic sensing solution applications can be classified into optical network sensing and infrastructure monitoring sensing.

In optical network sensing, the fiber optic sensing protects, inspects, and monitors the fiber optic networks, whereas, for infrastructure monitoring sensing, the fiber optic sensing detects and locates leakages, ground movement, mechanical deformation, and traces hot spots.

Key Questions this Technology and Innovation Study Addresses

The importance of distributed fiber optic sensing, types, and their benefits

Key drivers and challenges that influence the development and adoption of the technology

Patent landscape

Funding insights

R&D ecosystem

Key growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market

1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Growth Environment

2.1 Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Process and Methodology

2.4 Summary of Key Findings

3.0 Technology Overview

3.1 Technology Overview and Competencies

3.2 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Types and Principles

3.3 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Operating Principle and Benefits

3.4 Fiber Optic Sensing Applications Across Various Industries

3.5 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Application Events and Monitoring Types

4.0 Growth Drivers and Restraints

4.1 Long Range Real-time Asset Monitoring and Broad Application Impacts are Main Drivers

4.2 Stringent Regulatory Environment and High Capital Costs are the Main Impediments to Growth

5.0 IP Innovation & Funding Trends

5.1 Key Patent Trends and Innovation Focus

5.2 Key Funding Analysis

6.0 Companies to Action

6.1 Distributed Temperature Sensing for Oil & Gas Pipeline Monitoring

6.2 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing to Detect Pipeline Leakages

6.3 Distributed Acoustic Sensing for Sensitive Applications

6.4 Distributed Vibration Sensing for Oil & Gas Pipeline Monitoring

6.5 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Solution for Hazardous Applications

7.0 Growth Opportunity Universe

7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Advancements in Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing to Build Smart Cities

7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Machine Learning and Quantitative DAS Empowering Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing

7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Stretchable Electronics Drive the Expansion of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors

8.0 Key Contacts

