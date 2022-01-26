New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software as a Service Market, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177411/?utm_source=GNW



The global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market stood at USD149.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.31% in the forecast period, to reach USD441.26 billion by 2027. Increasing investments for the development of IT infrastructure by leading authorities and market players, growing internet penetration and rise in the demand for data backup and security to protect critical information are the primary factors driving the growth of global Software as a Service (SaaS) market in the forecast period.

Rapid digitalization of organizations is generating large volume of data.The cost-saving benefits of convenience of using the digital technology is proliferating the demand for various type of software for different purposes.



Software as a Service saves the software applications and critical information on cloud platform which eliminates the need to invest in purchasing and maintaining local infrastructure.They remove the need to manually back-up the data by allowing timely backups which ensures the data integrity and security in an organization.



However, high implementation costs and difficulty in integrating hybrid infrastructure may hinder the growth of global Software as a Service (SaaS) market in the forecast period.

The global Software as a Service (SaaS) market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, organization size, application, end user, and regional distribution.Based on the deployment type, the market is divided into public cloud, hybrid cloud and private cloud.



The public cloud segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Public cloud offers several advantages such as high flexibility, scalability, no maintenance costs and have lower complexity than the other cloud models.



The growing advancements in technology and the rise in the number of vendors offering are supporting the adoption of public cloud by organizations.

The top players operating in global Software as a Service (SaaS) market are Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc., Workday Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, VMware Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Adobe Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) market.



