Global Power and Control Cable Market (2021 to 2026): North America Holds Highest Market Share but APAC Expected to See Most Growth

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power and Control Cable Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Power cables have many industrial applications which make the wires a popular choice to be used in ships, airports, industrial areas, underground, hospitals, commercial centers, and many more.

There are many types of control cables that are all unique in their way. The places where these exclusive cables are used include building, construction, and the railway industry. These vast arrays of applications help drive the market up.

Additionally, increasing demand for power, rise in per capita income, higher purchasing power, investments and innovations, alternative power sources also push the market forward.



Geographically, the APAC region is expected to be a forerunner in the coming years due to the increase in demand for power as industrial production propels.

The North-American region currently occupies the highest share due to its industrial advancements. By application, utilities have the highest market share as consumer goods, food, apparel, and auxiliary goods, have been developing on a large scale.

Market Outlook

The power and control cable market is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period to reach a market size of $187.250 billion by 2026, increasing from $108.202 billion in 2019.

Power cables transfer energy from a source to equipment and control cables send signals to control the functioning of equipment. They are used for the transmission and distribution of electrical energy for normal conditions of installation and service, either indoors, outdoors, aerial, underground, or submarine.

The power cables are made up of copper and aluminum while control cables are flexible wires which are used to measure and control in the field of process automation.



Increase in power production and supply

Power and control cables are largely deployed for electricity supply, instrumentation, and automation purposes across the various application. Ongoing investments toward the enhancement and expansion of grid infrastructure to meet rising electricity demand across the globe will propel market growth over the forecast period.



Growth of renewable power sources

Renewable energy expanded by 7.6 percent in 2019, adding 176 gigawatts (GW) of generating capacity globally, marginally lower than the (revised) 179 GW added in 2018, according to UNEP. However, it accounts for only 20% of the power need, while the rest is covered by conventional sources. The shift to cleaner energy sources asks for innovation and better transmission methods. With product development and new launches, the cable market can tap these benefits eventually expanding the market.



COVID-19 Impact On The Power And Control Cable Market

The pandemic led to a sluggish global economic growth of the power sector resulting in lower demand especially by the commercial and industrial sector and disrupted supply chain. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many dislocations to the power sector. As the power sector contracted, the market for cables also faced similar wrath. However, as the pandemic eases and mobility increases, economic activity is likely to go up. That will increase commercial and industrial demand for electricity in the coming years

Segmentation:

By Voltage

High Voltage

Medium Voltage

Low Voltage

By Applications

Utilities

Industrial

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Indonesia

Taiwan

Thailand

Others

Companies Mentioned

Belden Inc.

Multi/cable Corporation

Nexans

Prysmian S.P.A.

Orient Cables Pvt. Ltd.

Teldor Cables & Systems Ltd.,

Techno Flex Cables

CMI Ltd.

Havells

LS Cable India Pvt. Ltd.

Furukawa ElectricCo, Ltd.

Southwire Company, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries.

Thermo Cables Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i87u30