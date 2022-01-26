Global Power and Control Cable Market (2021 to 2026): North America Holds Highest Market Share but APAC Expected to See Most Growth

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power and Control Cable Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Power cables have many industrial applications which make the wires a popular choice to be used in ships, airports, industrial areas, underground, hospitals, commercial centers, and many more.
There are many types of control cables that are all unique in their way. The places where these exclusive cables are used include building, construction, and the railway industry. These vast arrays of applications help drive the market up.
Additionally, increasing demand for power, rise in per capita income, higher purchasing power, investments and innovations, alternative power sources also push the market forward.
Geographically, the APAC region is expected to be a forerunner in the coming years due to the increase in demand for power as industrial production propels.
The North-American region currently occupies the highest share due to its industrial advancements. By application, utilities have the highest market share as consumer goods, food, apparel, and auxiliary goods, have been developing on a large scale.
Market Outlook
The power and control cable market is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period to reach a market size of $187.250 billion by 2026, increasing from $108.202 billion in 2019.
Power cables transfer energy from a source to equipment and control cables send signals to control the functioning of equipment. They are used for the transmission and distribution of electrical energy for normal conditions of installation and service, either indoors, outdoors, aerial, underground, or submarine.
The power cables are made up of copper and aluminum while control cables are flexible wires which are used to measure and control in the field of process automation.
Increase in power production and supply
Power and control cables are largely deployed for electricity supply, instrumentation, and automation purposes across the various application. Ongoing investments toward the enhancement and expansion of grid infrastructure to meet rising electricity demand across the globe will propel market growth over the forecast period.
Growth of renewable power sources
Renewable energy expanded by 7.6 percent in 2019, adding 176 gigawatts (GW) of generating capacity globally, marginally lower than the (revised) 179 GW added in 2018, according to UNEP. However, it accounts for only 20% of the power need, while the rest is covered by conventional sources. The shift to cleaner energy sources asks for innovation and better transmission methods. With product development and new launches, the cable market can tap these benefits eventually expanding the market.
COVID-19 Impact On The Power And Control Cable Market
The pandemic led to a sluggish global economic growth of the power sector resulting in lower demand especially by the commercial and industrial sector and disrupted supply chain. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many dislocations to the power sector. As the power sector contracted, the market for cables also faced similar wrath. However, as the pandemic eases and mobility increases, economic activity is likely to go up. That will increase commercial and industrial demand for electricity in the coming years
Segmentation:
By Voltage
- High Voltage
- Medium Voltage
- Low Voltage
By Applications
- Utilities
- Industrial
By Geography
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- Belden Inc.
- Multi/cable Corporation
- Nexans
- Prysmian S.P.A.
- Orient Cables Pvt. Ltd.
- Teldor Cables & Systems Ltd.,
- Techno Flex Cables
- CMI Ltd.
- Havells
- LS Cable India Pvt. Ltd.
- Furukawa ElectricCo, Ltd.
- Southwire Company, LLC
- Sumitomo Electric Industries.
- Thermo Cables Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i87u30