Hard Asset Management Acquires a Number of Rarities, Including an Exceedingly Rare Brasher Counterstamped British Guinea

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hard Asset Management, Inc. has recently acquired eleven (11) rarities to their Hard Asset Reserve Collection, which showcases several of the world's most important rare coins throughout history. The new additions include key dates categorized as Ancients, Canadian, Great Britain, Denmark, and United States.

One coin, in particular, is the acquisition of the Ephraim Brasher-Counterstamped/Regulated 4-2/3 Dollars ND (c. 1780's) VF25 PCGS. Undoubtedly the most famous of all early American regulators, Ephraim Brasher, is likely one of the most instantly recognizable names in American numismatics. Recently, a Brasher Doubloon sold in January 2021 at Auction for worlds record $9.36 million. The stamp on this piece, though lightly doubled in the B, shows the bottom loop of the B protruding past the upper loop. Exceedingly rare, or possibly unique.

"This is an extraordinary piece of United States' early history," says Christian Briggs, Founder, and CEO of Hard Asset Management. "This is the first time we've ever handled this type of counterstamped coin. An incredible opportunity for anybody to secure their place in numismatic history."

Brashed stamped Guineas are considered numismatic history. Only three counterstamped Guineas were previously offered at Auction.

1780 Ephraim Brasher-Counterstamped/Regulated 4-2/3 Dollars ND PCGS VF25

505-480 BC Darius I-Xerxes I AV daric NGC AU 4/5 - 4/5

138-161 AD Antoninus Pius AV aureus NGC Choice AU 5/5 - 5/5, Fine Style

138-140/1 AD Diva Faustina Senior AV aureus NGC Choice AU★ 5/5 - 5/5

147-175/6 AD Faustina Junior AV aureus NGC Choice AU 5/5 - 2/5, brushed

1971 Elizabeth II Mint Error - Struck on Silver Planchet Prooflike Dollar PCGS PL64

1882-H Newfoundland Victoria Specimen 20 Cents PCGS SP68

1769-HSK Christian VII 1/2 Speciedaler PCGS MS66

1764 George III Silver Proof Pattern Shilling NGC PR62

1820 George IV Proof 1/2 Crown Cameo NGC PR66+

1821 George IV Gold Proof 1/2 Sovereign NGC PR63 Ultra Cameo

About Hard Asset Management, Inc.

Hard Asset Management, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BMC Capital, Inc., is one of the world's premier firms specializing in the full-service management of hard assets for individuals and family offices around the globe. We sell, appraise, purchase, and render opinions/recommendations on all U.S. and world rare coins, as well as precious metals.

