Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Product & Services, By Technique, By Application, By Region, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2016-2026

Global nutrigenomics market stood at USD785.38 million in 2020 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.88% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to achieve a market value of USD1394.43 million by 2026F. The global nutrigenomics market is anticipated to grow on the grounds of increasing demand for nutritious and healthy food alternatives. Growing concerns among the population and thus the shift toward healthier food, and its influence on the genetic morphology of the global population, is driving the growth of the global nutrigenomics market in the upcoming five years. Obesity, diabetes, and other sedentary lifestyle diseases are the underlying cause of the population adapting to healthier food and thus healthier diets, thereby supporting the growth of the global nutrigenomics market in the next five years. Diet concerns and demand for adequate nutrients in the diet for athletes and sports players are also responsible for the growth of the global nutrigenomics market in the future five years. Preventive measures to overcome the poor lifestyle, and unhealthy eating habits along with the increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases is propelling the growth of the global nutrigenomics market in the forecast years, until 2026. Moreover, advancing applications in dermatology, food and beverage products, along with the demand for diagnosis of metabolic and genetic diseases are also aiding to the growth of the global nutrigenomics market in the forecast period.

The global nutrigenomics market is segmented into product & services, products, technique, applications, competitional analysis, and regional distribution.Based on product & services, the market is further bifurcated into services such as nutrigenomics genetic testing and products.



Nutrigenomics genetic testing services are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of increasing demands for genetically modified products and growing concerns over the safety and health effects of these products.

BioGaia, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nutrigenomix Inc., 23andMe, Inc., Metagenics, Inc., Genova Diagnostics Inc., DNA fit, MedGenome, Garden of Life, LLC., GeneOmbio, WellGen Inc., XCODE Life., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Jarrow Formulas Inc., Ingredion Incorporated are among the major market players in the global nutrigenomics market. The sector can now give superior services through nutrigenomics owing to advanced technologies. In the next five years, further progress would help the market value and brand establishment. New market players may concentrate on research and development in order to create options that meet both customer demand and help market players increase their brand value. Mergers and acquisitions, as well as new product creation, are other competitive strategies.



