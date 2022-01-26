Global Smart Water Technology Management Industry Report 2021: AI, Analytics, Cloud, and Digital Twin are Playing a Key Role

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Water Management: Disruptive Technologies are Transforming the Water Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service assesses the impact of digital technologies on the water industry.

Digital technologies such as AI, analytics, cloud, and digital twin are playing a key role in the transformation of the water industry. The application of these advanced technologies helps water resource authorities (both municipal and non-municipal authorities) to address various challenges related to the monitoring of water quality, the improvement of infrastructure asset management, the reduction of leakages, and the reliability of water supply (ultimately ensuring efficient water management).

Although advanced technologies hold significant potential in terms of improving operational efficiencies, the water industry continues to remain slow to adopt digital technologies.

This is mainly due to the fragmented nature of the industry, which makes it difficult to implement new technologies across the entire ecosystem. However, with the rapidly changing landscape, traditional means of water management will no longer suffice, and digital technologies will gain traction in the near future.

3.0 Water Digitalization - An Overview

3.1 The Impact of Digitalization on the Water Industry

3.2 Key Digital Transformation Focus Areas in the Water Industry

4.0 Digital Water Investment

4.1 Digital Water Investment

4.2 Growth Drivers

4.3 Growth Restraints

5.0 Five Key Technology Trends

5.1 The Top 5 Technology Trends that are Transforming the Water Management Process

5.2 Data Analytics Facilitates Centralized Water Operations Management

5.3 Intelligent Automation Makes for Smart and Cost-efficient Water Operations

5.4 Advanced Technologies Help Water Utilities Achieve Sustainability Goals

6.0 Technology Impact Analysis

6.1 Four Key Technologies are Transforming Water Management

6.2 Big Data: Providing Predictive Capabilities for Asset Management

6.3 Cloud Computing: Enabling Efficient Operations Management

6.4 Artificial Intelligence: Bringing Automation to Water Management

6.5 Digital Twin: Enabling Evaluations in Safe Virtual Environments

8.0 Growth Opportunities

8.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Smart Metering Solutions to Meet the Rising Water Demand in Urban Areas

8.2 Growth Opportunity 2: AI-powered Solutions for Cost-effective Water Asset Maintenance

8.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Cloud-based Analytics to Improve Operations and Comply with Regulations

