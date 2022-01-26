New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Industry, By Therapeutic Area, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131094/?utm_source=GNW



Global in silico clinical trials market was valued to be USD2743.64 million in the year 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.28% in the forecast period, 2023-2027 to reach a market value of USD5451.19 million by 2027F. The market is anticipated to grow on the account of growing demand for clinical trials that are cost-effective, time-efficient, and avoids animal cruelty. In-silico clinical trials satisfy these demands. Moreover, Increasing instances of communicable and non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, SARS-CoV-2, among others are further driving the growth of the global in silico clinical trials market in the upcoming five years. Also, growing pharma industry and increased development of the innovative pharmaceutical products as treatment for the growing instances of the diseases is also supporting the growth of the global in silico clinical trials market in the next five years. Technological advancements to enhance the rate of successful clinical trials by using computational tools, software and platforms that would support the drug discoveries and latest medical equipment and tools launch is expected to further substantiate the growth of the global in silico clinical trials market in the future five years.

SARS-CoV-2 virus spread during the year 2020 continued its effect in 2021 and is still spreading.The pandemic has affected the healthcare industry on multiple sections.



During the crisis, Universal Immune System Simulator (UISS) which is an in-silico clinical trials platform, was utilized to understand the functions, spread, and lifecycle of the virus. The platform also aided the process of design effective vaccines based on monoclonal antibodies and for predicting the outcome of vaccination strategy against SARS-CoV-2.

The global in silico clinical trials market segmentation is based on industry, therapeutic area, regional distribution and competitional landscape.Based on industry, the market is further bifurcated into medical devices and pharmaceuticals.



Medical devices are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the account of increasing technological advancement and demands for the more effective and efficient medical devices for the early diagnostics and effective treatments for the growing instances of diseases.Increasing investment in the manufacturing of these devices and designing is also supporting the growth of the sub-segment.



Pharmaceuticals are expected to register fastest growing CAGR value in the next five years on the grounds of increasing drug discoveries, expanding pharma industry, and growing governmental financial supports.

Dassault Systèmes SE, Certara Inc., Insilico Medicine, GNS Healthcare Inc., The AnyLogic Company, Novadiscovery SAS, InSilicoTrials Technologies SpA, Immunetrics Inc, CATO SMS, Evotec SE are some of the major players operating in the global in silico clinical trials market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the market size of global in silico clinical trials market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global in silico clinical trials market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global in silico clinical trials market based on industry, therapeutic area, regional distribution and competitional landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global in silico clinical trials market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global in silico clinical trials market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global in silico clinical trials market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global in silico clinical trials market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global in silico clinical trials market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global in silico clinical trials market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to in silico clinical trials

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service provider, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global in silico clinical trials market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Industry:

o Medical Devices

o Pharmaceuticals

• In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Therapeutic Area:

o Oncology

o Neurology

o Cardiology

o Infectious Diseases

o Orthopedic

o Dermatology

o Others

• In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global in silico clinical trials market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131094/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________