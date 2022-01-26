New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Therapy, By Source of Cell, By Scale of Operation, By Source, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131077/?utm_source=GNW



Global cell therapy manufacturing market was valued at USD3123.44 million in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR value of 12.0% in the forecast period, 2022-2026 to reach market value of USD6015.09 million by 2026F. The market growth can be attributed to advancing biopharmaceutical industries across the globe. Moreover, increasing dependency on cell therapy and thus therapeutics & pharmaceutical products for the efficient treatment of the patients suffering from critical diseases and conditions is also supporting the growth of the global cell therapy manufacturing market in the next five years. Additionally, growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, cancer disease, along with lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes that further deteriorates immunity of the humans further contributes to the growth of the global cell therapy manufacturing market in the future five years. Recent instance of COVID-19 outbreak that caused millions of deaths worldwide has created a demand for advanced cell therapy manufacturing to devise pharmaceuticals, vaccines, etc. Significant development and advancement in cell-based therapies for skin rejuvenation and tendon regeneration are further driving the growth of the global cell therapy manufacturing market in the forecast period.

The global cell therapy manufacturing market is segmented by therapy, source of cell, scale of operation, source, application, end user, company, and regional distribution.Based on application, the market is further divided into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic diseases, and others.



Oncology sub-segment is anticipated to hold more than 50% of the revenue shares of the market and dominate the application based market segmentation in the upcoming five years.The growth can be attributed to increasing instances of various types of cancer in the global population.



Moreover, increased technological advancement and consistent cell therapy based research for the treatment of cancer is further anticipated to support the market growth.

Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Catalent, Inc., JSR Life Sciences LLC (KBI Biopharma Inc), Waisman Center (Waisman Biomanufacturing), Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, Oxford Biomedica Plc, WuXi AppTec, Charles River Laboratoires International Inc., Institut Merieux (ABL Inc.), BioCentriq, Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics), Amgen Inc., Bluebird Bio Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global cell therapy manufacturing market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global cell therapy manufacturing market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global cell therapy manufacturing market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global cell therapy manufacturing market based on therapy, source of cell, scale of operation, source, application, end user, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global cell therapy manufacturing market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global cell therapy manufacturing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global cell therapy manufacturing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global cell therapy manufacturing market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global cell therapy manufacturing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global cell therapy manufacturing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Companies, and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to cell therapy manufacturing

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global cell therapy manufacturing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Therapy:

o T-Cell Therapies

o Dendritic Cell Therapies

o Tumor Cell Therapies

o Stem Cell Therapies

• Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Source of Cell:

o Autologous

o Allogenic

• Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Scale of Operation:

o Preclinical

o Clinical

o Commercial

• Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Source:

o In-House

o Contract Manufacturing

• Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Application:

o Oncology

o Cardiovascular Diseases

o Orthopedic Diseases

o Others

• Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By End User:

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Academic & Research Institutes

o Others

• Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Israel

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global cell therapy manufacturing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

