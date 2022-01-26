Global Paper Packaging Materials Market Report 2022-2026 - Growing Environmental Concerns Regarding Use of Plastics in Packaging Application Spurs Demand for Paper

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Packaging Materials - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Paper Packaging Materials Market to Reach US$323 Billion by the Year 2026
Growth in the global market is driven by enormous increase in demand of paper packaging material in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food and beverage industry. The increased paper production will contribute to market growth of paper packaging industry.
Besides, increasing awareness among potential customers about environmental concerns, rise in adoption of paper materials as sustainable packaging solutions and strict governmental regulations for protecting environment are also the driving forces for market growth.
Technological intervention in recycling for paper and increased impetus on R&D initiatives by government and producers are predicted to provide opportunities for market growth. Paper made packaging products are also used to render an aesthetic look to the package and further contribute to the market growth.
Corrugated bags for shipping of bulk items are also in high demand and expected to drive demand in the near future. In addition, government ban on use of plastic material is also predicted to create new opportunities for the paper based packaging material market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Paper Packaging Materials estimated at US$230.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$323 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Paper Bags & Sacks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$109.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corrugated Containers & Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.3% share of the global Paper Packaging Materials market. Paper bags are generally made using recycled pulp or Kraft paper, or both. Brand owners are using flexible paper bags and sacks as a source of promotion and marketing.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $64.6 Billion by 2026
The Paper Packaging Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.57% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$64.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$69.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
In North America, escalating demand for electronics goods and a growing food and beverages industry offer significant opportunities for corrugated and paperboard boxes. In Asia-pacific region, the increased consumption of ready-to-eat food and growing influence of westernization propels demand in the market.
Folding Boxes & Cases Segment to Reach $82.7 Billion by 2026
In the global Folding Boxes & Cases segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$39.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$64.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Paper Packaging
- Colorful Paper-based Packaging Remains Mainstay for Traditional Retail & E-Commerce
- Sustainability Remains Critical Factor Driving Recycling Initiatives
- Food Industry Remains the Prime Market for Flexible Paper Packaging
- Growing Environmental Concerns Regarding Use of Plastics in Packaging Application Spurs Demand for Paper
- Major Attributes of Paper Packaging Drive Preference over Other Packaging Options
- Paper Bottles Emerge as Promising Alternative to Plastic Bottles
- Rising Appetite Related to Fiber-based Packaging Marks Shift Away from Plastic
- Key Technical Challenges Associated with Sustainable Packaging
- Select Examples of Companies Offering Recyclable Paper Packaging
- Does Paper Hold the Capability of Replacing Plastic in Barrier Packaging?
- Skyrocketing Prices of Paper Pressurize Margins of Paper Packaging Brands
- Factors Responsible for Spike in Paper & Packaging Prices
- Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Convenience & Ready-to-Eat Foods Fuels Demand
- Paper Packaging Market Benefits from the Growth of Delivery from QSRs and Fast Food Establishments
- Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services & Mobile Apps Drive Need for Packaging
- Snacking Culture Pushes Up Demand
- Compostable Barrier Coatings Witness Rising Popularity for Sustainable Food Packaging
- Retail Sector: A Key Beneficiary of Corrugated Packaging
- Manufactures Explore New Paper Recycling Technologies
- Fashion Brands Face Catch-22 Situation over Transition from Plastic to Paper Packaging
- Cardboard Production Amid Looming Environmental Concerns
- Environment-Friendly Packaging and Printing Inks Gain Momentum
- Digital Folding Cartons Market
- Corrugated Packaging Market
- Factors Driving Growth
- Regional Review
- Food and Beverages Sector Leads Demand for Corrugated Boxes
- Rising Demand for Packaged and Ready-to-Eat Foods
- Snacking Culture Pushes Innovation & Demand
- Surge in E-Commerce Sales: Corrugated and Paperboard Box Market Positioned for Growth
- Corrugated Packaging Materials: A Review
- Recyclability: A Major Fetching Factor for Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes
- Shift towards Lightweight Corrugated Boxes
- Growing Demand for Micro-Corrugated Cardboard
- Growing Popularity of Smaller Flute Profiles
- Global Folding Carton Market
- Innovations Benefit Carton Packaging Industry
- Industry Faces Threat from BioMaterials
- Companies Focus on Cost Containment in Packaging
- Industrial Manufacturing Activity to Influence Growth Trends
- Innovations in Packaging for Pet Food
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- Urbanization Trend
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
