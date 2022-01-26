New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone Void Fillers Market, By Material, By Form, By Procedure, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131076/?utm_source=GNW



Global bone void fillers market was valued at USD2653.41 million in the year 2020, and is expected to register growth at 5.86% CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026. Global bone void fillers market growth can be attributed to the factors like increasing instances of bone related traumas and bone diseases among the global population. Increasing geriatric population is also a major factor behind the market growth. Geriatric population is more susceptible to bone diseases and bone trauma due to deteriorating bone density, increasing age, and lack of better functional immune system. Moreover, increasing instances of osteoporosis, spinal cord injuries, and accidental traumas to the bones are further supporting the growth of the global bone void fillers market in the next five years. Sedentary lifestyle, and poor eating habits have surged the cases of diabetes among the global population. Growing prevalence of diabetes leads to increasing instances of diabetic foot disease that leads to osteomyelitis which requires bone void filler and thereby aiding the growth of the global bone void fillers market in the future five years.

Although, autogenous and allograft bone transplantations are still considered as more viable treatment for bone diseases that may put a mild restraint on the growth of the global bone void fillers market in the forecast years.

The global bone void fillers market is segmented based on material, form, procedure, end user, company, and regional distribution.Based on material, the market can be categorized into calcium sulphate, demineralized bone matrix, tri-calcium phosphate, and others.



Calcium sulphate is anticipated to hold the significant revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years on the account of added advantages like high osteoconductivity. Also, calcium sulphate is a traditional material used for bone void fillers.

Based on end user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.Hospitals are anticipated to dominate the market segment and hold the largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years due to increasing patients suffering from various bone diseases.



Availability of the related products and services at hospitals is further expected to aid the segmental growth.s

Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Plc, Medtronic, Plc, Johnson & Johnson, BoneSupport AB, NuVasive, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., are among the major market players in the global bone void fillers market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global bone void fillers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Bone Void Fillers Market, By Material:

o Calcium Sulphate

o Demineralized Bone Matrix

o Tri-Calcium Phosphate

o Others

• Global Bone Void Fillers Market, By Form:

o Putty

o Paste

o Granules

o Gel

o Others

• Global Bone Void Fillers Market, By Procedure:

o Spine Fusion & Interbody Fusion

o Oral Surgeries

o Others

• Global Bone Void Fillers Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Specialty Clinics

o Others

• Global Bone Void Fillers Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global bone void fillers market.



