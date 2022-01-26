Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026 - Cellulose Acetate Segment to Account for $219.2 Million

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Separation Membranes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Gas Separation Membranes Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for gas separation membranes is anticipated to receive a notable impetus from increasing adoption of the technology across an extensive spectrum of industries coupled with rising biogas production. Traditional separation technologies` negative impact on the environment and high energy costs are anticipated to spur demand for gas separation membranes in different applications.

Demand for these membranes is also on the rise due to the lower maintenance and operational costs of this gas separation process. Stringent regulations related to greenhouse gas emissions and increasing demand from natural gas treatment, hydrocarbon separation, hydrogen purification and carbon dioxide captures are stimulating the market growth.

Increasing biogas production across developing countries, particularly in Asia and Latin America, along with cost-efficiency of the technique is further favoring the market growth. The presence of numerous reservoirs across South East Asian nations and rising production of shale gas across North America are set to fuel global demand for gas separation membranes.

The technology is widely employed in the oil & gas and chemical industries to remove volatile organic compounds from the waste stream, natural gas dehydration, and separation of air into nitrogen and oxygen. In addition, consumer demand for green, organic fuels is benefitting the technology.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gas Separation Membranes estimated at US$822.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Polyimide & Polyaramide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$583.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polysulfone segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 25.5% share of the global Gas Separation Membranes market. Polyimide and polyaramide has been widely employed in membrane production for separation of gas, especially for natural gas upgradation and extraction of CO2 from industrial off-gases.

Owing to low production cost and easy fraction, it is generally used in CO2 recovery during natural gas sweetening, separation of nitrogen and oxygen from air, and oil recovery.

Cellulose Acetate Segment to Reach $219.2 Million by 2026

Made of different polymers including cellulose acetate, gas separation membranes find use in carbon dioxide removal, hydrogen recovery, oxygen enrichment and nitrogen generation applications.

In H2S separation process, cellulose acetate is one of the most widely material in membrane separation processes. In the global Cellulose Acetate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.74% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$106.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$151 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$31 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $171.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $227.9 Million by 2026

The Gas Separation Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.13% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$227.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$245.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific represents key regional market for gas separation membrane. Growth in the region is benefitting from increasing population, rapid urbanization and industrialization, rising international trade and infrastructure development in countries like Japan, China and India. Rising focus on CO2 removal and growing biogas demand in countries such as Indonesia, China, India, and South Korea are expected to stimulate market growth.

European region benefits from extensive use of these membranes to separate acid gases in natural gas processing facilities. The gas separation membrane technology is expected to find increasing use in medical and pharmaceutical applications, environmental issues and growth of the end-use industries.



