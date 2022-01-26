Moreover, rising awareness among the consumers toward oral hygiene and demands for pearly white teeth further drive the market in the forecast years until 2026

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market, By Flavor Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131072/?utm_source=GNW



The global teeth whitening strips market is segmented based on flavor type, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarket & hypermarkets, drug & pharmacy stores, online and others.



Supermarket & hypermarket is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the next five years on account of availability of the multiple brands, and products in one place. Moreover, regular grocery shopping conducted by the consumer on a daily basis is higher through supermarkets and hypermarkets, thus supporting the growth of the global teeth whitening strips market in the future five years.

The Procter & Gamble Company, Ranir Global Holdings, LLC, Nanchang Dental Bright Technology Co., ltd, CAO Group, Inc., Fairywill, Oral Essentials Inc., CVS Health Corporation, BonAyu Lifesciences Private Limited, Smile Sciences, LLC, Moon Oral Care, LLC, etc., are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global teeth whitening strips market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth and market size of global teeth whitening strips market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global teeth whitening strips market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global teeth whitening strips market based on flavor type, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global teeth whitening strips market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global teeth whitening strips market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global teeth whitening strips market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global teeth whitening strips market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global teeth whitening strips market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global teeth whitening strips market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to teeth whitening strips

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global teeth whitening strips market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Teeth Whitening Strips Market, By Flavor Type:

o Plain

o Mint

o Charcoal

o Peppermint

o Others

• Teeth Whitening Strips Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket & Hypermarkets

o Drug & Pharmacy stores

o Online

o Others

• Teeth Whitening Strips Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global teeth whitening strips market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

