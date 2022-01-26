New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mining Equipment Market, By Category, By Application, By Propulsion, By Power Output, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130389/?utm_source=GNW



The global mining equipment market stood at around USD2.87 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% to reach USD4.55 billion by 2026. An increase in the activities focusing on metal procurement to meet the high demand from all over the globe, the introduction of advanced and efficient mining equipment, and flourishing automotive industry are the primary drivers for the global mining equipment market growth.

Ongoing infrastructure developments, rapid urbanization, and the rise in the initiatives taken by the leading authorities in developing economies to construct roads, buildings, highways, railways, and other network systems are bolstering the demand for mining of raw materials to ensure continuous construction process.Mechanization of the mining industry and the introduction of advanced and efficient equipment providing better results to accelerate the mining process are contributing to the market growth.



With the growing per capita income of consumers and the high demand for convenience products, the demand for automobiles is witnessing exponential growth all around the globe.During the automobile manufacturing process, the need for raw materials such as steel for the frame, rubber for tires, and lithium for making batteries is also growing.



High production of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and four-wheeler vehicles are boosting the growth of the global mining equipment industry. Increased demand for electric vehicles, rise in mining industries, and growing use of telematics technology in the mining industry is expected to create growth opportunities for the global mining equipment market in the forecast period.

The global mining equipment market is segmented into category, application, propulsion, power output, vehicle type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into articulated dump trucks, crawler dozers, crawler excavators, motor graders, rigid dump trucks, drills, electric shovels, hydraulic excavators, mining dozers, mining trucks, wheeled loaders, and others.



The mining trucks are expected to hold the major market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026. Continuous rise in the demand for minerals and ores and growing mining activities, and the launch of electric mining trucks are fueling the demand for mining trucks all around the globe.

Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Hitachi Ltd., Deere & Company, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., SANY Group, Volvo Construction Equipment AB, JC Bamford Excavators Ltd. Are the key players in the market. These major players are developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.



