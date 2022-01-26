New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By Product Type, By Gamma Camera Imaging Systems, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunity, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06046036/?utm_source=GNW



Global nuclear imaging equipment market value stood at USD4054.46 million in the year 2020. The market is also expected to register CAGR growth of 6.51% in the forecast period, 2022-2026 to reach market value of USD5873.39 million by the year 2026F. Global nuclear imaging equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period, on the backbone of major factors like surging demand for advanced technology for the precise identification and diagnosis of the bodily functions & disease treatments through radioactive tracers. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases with unidentified underlying causes, unavailable treatment is further driving the growth of the global nuclear imaging equipment market in the upcoming five years. In the process of nuclear imaging, specially designed cameras allow the experts to track the path of radioactive tracers marking the causes and situational obstruction in its path. Nuclear imaging is much more efficient method for diagnosis of various life-threatening diseases thus supporting the demands of the equipment and growth of the global nuclear imaging equipment market in the next five years. Also, growing preference for hybrid modalities over standalone ones supports the notion of cost-effective medical devices thus reducing the cost of owning and functioning two separate devices at the cost of one and further substantiates the growth of the global nuclear imaging equipment market in the future five years.

Moreover, increasing investments to promote research and technological advancement in the innovative medical products is also aiding the growth of the global nuclear imaging equipment market in the forecast years, until 2026. Surging investments and involvement of market players in both public and private sectors of healthcare industry is also pertaining to the growth of the global nuclear imaging equipment market in the forecast period.

The global nuclear imaging equipment market is segmented based on product type, application, end user, company, and regional distribution.Based on application, the market is further bifurcated into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others.



Oncology sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the grounds of increasing instances of cancer and its various types. Countries like United States is experiencing highest number of lung cancer diseases whereas breast cancer patients are rapidly growing in the Asian countries, pertaining to the growth of the applications of nuclear imaging equipment in diagnosis and surgical removals of cancerous cells from the body and thus drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Star Equity Holdings, Inc., SurgicEye GmbH, Mediso Ltd., Rigaku Corporation (MILabs B.V.), MR Solutions Ltd., DDD - Diagnostics A/S, Segami Corporation, Mirion Technologies (Capintec), Inc., CMR Naviscan, Positron Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., are among the major market players in the global nuclear imaging equipment market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in market size of global nuclear imaging equipment market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global nuclear imaging equipment market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global nuclear imaging equipment market based on application, end user, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global nuclear imaging equipment market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global nuclear imaging equipment market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global nuclear imaging equipment market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global nuclear imaging equipment market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global nuclear imaging equipment market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global nuclear imaging equipment market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to nuclear imaging equipment

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global nuclear imaging equipment market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By Type:

o PET Imaging Systems

o Gamma Camera Imaging Systems

SPECT Imaging Systems

Planar Scintigraphy Imaging Systems

• Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By Application:

o Oncology

o Cardiology

o Neurology

o Others

• Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Diagnostic Imaging Centers

o Others

• Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Kuwait



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global nuclear imaging equipment market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

