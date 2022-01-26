Dallas TX Special Needs Dentistry – Disability Dental Anesthesia Update

Grand Prairie, United States , Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Grand Prairie, Texas-based specialized dentistry practice has announced an expanded range of services for patients with special needs in the nearby city of Fort Worth. The center now offers customized oral health treatments and general anesthesia procedures to local residents with medical conditions who require undivided attention.



With the newly updated dentistry solutions, Disability Dental aims to provide patients with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, brain injury, dementia, and epilepsy with access to adequate care in a calming, properly equipped operating environment. The highly skilled dentists and dedicated staff members at the practice treat each patient with respect and understanding to fully comply with their individual needs.

Oral health is a crucial aspect of a person’s overall well-being. However, a large number of people with physical or mental disabilities find it difficult to obtain the quality care they need. From physical barriers for wheel-chaired individuals to noisy or scented waiting rooms, patients with special needs face an array of obstacles during their dental visits.

Disability Dental has leveraged its combined experience of over 150 years in the field to set up a dental office that offers comfort and convenience. The practice reflects а modern design and lodge-inspired furniture that create a relaxing, anxiety-free environment to enable patients to feel confident and calm.

The clinic’s trained medical staff offers a range of dentistry services for patients aged 13 and older. From routine examinations and cleaning to treating damaged teeth and installing crowns and bridges, the dentists perform various procedures using the latest technology. The center is equipped with Versatilt wheelchair lifts to make patients feel as comfortable as possible during their treatment, and also has chairside monitors for viewing X-rays and images.

Disability Dental also offers different sedation procedures that are performed by its in-house team to help patients ease their anxiety. Based on their treatment needs, they are administered general, oral, or IV anesthesia and constantly observed by a sedation dentist.

The team wants to make sure that every patient who visits the clinic fully understands their diagnosis. Spanish-speaking patients and their relatives can benefit from their bilingual team on-site to help them make an informed decision when it comes to the type of treatment they need.

