The global automotive torque converter market stood at USD15,357.26 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period to reach USD22,736.82 million by 2026

The rise in the number of vehicles on the road is increasing traffic congestion in urban areas around the globe.Automotive manufacturers are installing automatic transmissions in automobiles to make the vehicles navigate easily through dense traffic.



The automotive torque converter ensures that the vehicle starts and stops, therefore enriching the consumers’ driving experience.Innovations in technologies used in automobiles and the growing utilization of automotive torque converts in commercial vehicles are bolstering the market demand all over the globe.



The growing disposable income of consumers makes them able to invest in advanced technologies such as the use of concave clutch technology in automobiles, which is influencing the market demand.Furthermore, increasing vehicle fleet, development of efficient transportation and logistics industry, and the need to enhance the driving experience by manufacturers are expected to boost the global automotive torque converter market growth in the forecast period.



However, high maintenance costs and the risk of malfunctioning automotive torque converts may hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

The global automotive torque converter market is segmented based on vehicle, transmission, stage, propulsion, region, and competitional landscape.Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger cars, LCV and M&HCV.



The passenger car segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. The rise in the purchasing power of consumers, increase in the market players, and launch of advanced features in automobiles are driving the demand for passenger cars all over the globe.

Major market players operating in the global torque converter market are Sonnax Transmission Company, Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Exedy Corporation, Yutaka Giken Company Limited, Dynax Corporation, Jatco Ltd., Jeon Woo Precision Co, Ltd, BorgWarner Inc. Precision Industries, Valeo Group, Aisin Corporation, Shaanxi Aerospace Power Hi-tech Co., Ltd, Dana Limited, Allison Transmission Inc., Transtar Industries Inc., Unipres Corporation., RevMax Performance Converters, TCI Automotive LLC, A-1 Performance Trans & Converters.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the global automotive torque converter market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global automotive torque converter market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the global automotive torque converter market based on vehicle, transmission, stage, propulsion, region, and competitional landscape.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global automotive torque converter market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global automotive torque converter market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global automotive torque converter market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global automotive torque converter market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the automotive torque converter market all over the world.

The analyst calculated the global automotive torque converter market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecasted for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive torque converter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to automotive torque converter market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as automotive torque converter market, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global torque converter market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Transmission Type:

o AT

o AMT

o DCT

• Others

• Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Stage:

o Acceleration

o Coupling

o Stall

• Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Propulsion Type:

o Petrol/CNG

o Electric & Hybrid

o Diesel

• Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Iran

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive torque converter market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

