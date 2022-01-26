New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Gloves Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953171/?utm_source=GNW



Global surgical gloves market value in the year 2021 was USD3274.28 million, that is expected to further grow with a CAGR of 11.94% in the forecast period, 2023-2027 to reach market value of USD6474.84 million by 2027F. The global surgical gloves market growth can be attributed to surging patient counts suffering from chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases, cancer, etc. Approach towards the treatment for these chronic diseases through surgical methods is further driving the growth of the global surgical gloves market in the upcoming five years. Moreover, increasing concerns and awareness regarding hospital borne infections, and cross contamination during surgical processes are further anticipated to support the growth of the global surgical gloves market in the next five years. Furthermore, recent pandemic situation further escalated the demand for surgical gloves. Common population also started using surgical gloves due to scare of the viral infection. Risks of cross contamination during the pandemic multiplied rapidly, looking at the increasing number of patients and death count due to the infection, surgeons and experts conducted only emergency surgeries, that mildly affected the market growth. Although, growing number of healthcare facilities including hospitals, ambulatory care centers, etc., aided the market growth and compensated any setbacks.

The global surgical gloves market segmentation is based on type, origin, distribution channel, form, application, region and company.Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into nitrile, latex, neoprene, and others.



Nitrile surgical gloves are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the account of advantages of nitrile gloves over other type of surgical gloves, like puncture-resistance, no risk of risk of latex allergy reactions, longer shelf life.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Cardinal Health, Inc., Semperit AG Holding, Ansell Limited, Motex Healthcare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., HL Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd, Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Co., Ltd., Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Careplus Group Berhad, Jiangsu Cureguard Glove Co., Ltd., Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Guangzhou Junda Gloves Co., Ltd., Crown Healthcare (K) Ltd., are some of the major players operating in the global surgical gloves market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global surgical gloves market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global surgical gloves market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global surgical gloves market based on type, origin, distribution channel, form, application, region, and competitional landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global surgical gloves market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global surgical gloves market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global surgical gloves market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global surgical gloves market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global surgical gloves market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global surgical gloves market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to surgical gloves

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global surgical gloves market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Surgical Gloves Market, By Type:

o Nitrile

o Latex

o Neoprene

o Others

• Surgical Gloves Market, By Origin:

o Synthetic

o Natural

• Surgical Gloves Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Distributors/Wholesalers

o Direct Sales

o Drug Stores/Pharmacies

o Online Stores

o Others

• Surgical Gloves Market, By Form:

o Non-Powdered

o Powdered

• Surgical Gloves Market, By Application:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Others

• Surgical Gloves Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Thailand

Malaysia

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global surgical gloves market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953171/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________