World Disruptive Circular Economy Market Report 2021: Technical Developments, Applications, and Growth Opportunities

This study analyses emerging disruptive circular technologies in terms of their technical development, applicability, and growth opportunities.

Industries and countries across the world are facing three crucial challenges: waste management, greenhouse gas emissions, and limited resource availability. Sustainably recycling and reusing products (i.e., supply chain circularization) can address these aforementioned challenges. Despite this advantage, the deployment of a circular economy in most industries is limited. This is mainly due to either lack of technology or high cost and low yield from the existing technology solutions.

However, rising governmental pressure to curb emissions and manage waste in a sustainable and responsible manner is forcing industries to invest in sustainable technologies for energy production and manufacturing. At the same time, the declining resources are resulting in the shortage and increasing prices of raw materials. Both these aspects are driving the adoption of the circular economy.

In recent years, with the shift towards sustainable practices and the adoption of automation, waste industry participants and industry players have fast-tracked the development of high potential circular technologies. These developments will improve the technical, economic, and sustainable viability of circular technologies and will, in turn, aid more wide-scale adoption of circular practices in the business models of different industries.

Key Insights

Identification of the major industries to focus on the basis of parameters including greenhouse gas emissions, resource consumption, and waste generation

Impact of circularization in emissions and resources

Analysis of the emerging disruptive technologies in the circular economy

Key stakeholders across these technologies

Patent landscape of disruptive technologies in the circular economy

Growth opportunities for the adoption of circular economy

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Growth of Circular Economy Technologies

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Context and Summary of Findings

2.1 Research Context

2.2 Research Scope: Key Questions the Research Will Answer

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Key Findings in Disruptive Technological Elements of Circular Economy

3. Early Adopter Industries of Circular Economy

3.1 Circularization Trends Among Early Adopter Industries

3.2 Growing Plastic Use and Drive Towards Sustainability to Drive Circular Economy in Chemical Industry

3.3 Construction Industry Adopting Circularization to Address Waste Management Challenges

3.4 Raw Material Shortages to Aid Adoption of Circular Economy in Electronics Industry

3.5 Automobile Industry Circularization Focused on Rubber, Metal, Plastics, & Battery Waste Recycling And Reuse

3.6 Battery Recycling Technology Developments Focused on Lithium-ion Batteries

3.7 Soil Degradation, Water Scarcity and Waste Management are the Main Drivers for Circularization in Agriculture

4. Technology Landscape

4.1 Application Diversity as a Key Strength of Pyrolysis Technology

4.1.1 Application Areas: Pyrolysis Technology

4.2 Efficient Recycling of Carbonaceous Waste with Gasification

4.2.1 Application Areas: Gasification Technology

4.3 Devulcanization Technology to Convert Rubber Waste to Natural Rubber

4.3.1 Application Areas: Devulcanization Technology

4.4 Anaerobic Fermentation for Biodegradable Waste Recycling

4.4.1 Application Areas: Aerobic Fermentation

4.5 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Circularization with Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU)

4.5.1 Application Areas: Carbon Capture And Utilization

4.6 Pyrometallurgy for eWaste and Battery Recycling

4.6.1 Application Areas: Pyrometallurgy

4.7 Precious Metal Recovery with Hydrometallurgy

4.7.1 Application Areas: Hydrometallurgy

5. Companies to Watch

5.1 Agilyx AS, Norway

5.2 InEnTec, USA

5.3 Tyromer Inc., USA

5.4 Episome Biotechnologies, Turkey

5.5 CCM Technology, UK

5.6 Duesenfeld GmbH, Germany

6. IP Analysis of Disruptive Technologies Enabling Circular Economy

6.1 IP Analysis of Disruptive Technologies Enabling Circular Economy by Geography

6.2 IP Analysis of Disruptive Technologies Enabling Circular Economy

7. Growth Opportunities

7.1 Growth Opportunity 1 - Resource Optimization to Aid the Adoption of Circularization

7.2 Growth Opportunity 2 - Industry Convergence to Enhance the Adoption of Circular Economy

7.3 Growth Opportunity 3 - Automation and Digitization to Improve Circularity

8. Key Contacts

9. Next Steps

