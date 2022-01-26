ViSi Mobile Continuous Patient Monitoring System – Available in the Netherlands

San Diego, United States, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The company has recently signed a deal with QRS|OneMed, also known as QRS Healthcare, the leading provider of medical aids, equipment, and consumables in the Netherlands.

More information is available at https://www.soterawireless.com

Their newly announced partnership coincides with the world once again struggling under the weight of the pandemic, with the US marking its record-breaking 1.35 million daily cases on the 10th of January and the Netherlands also reaching a new daily high of 31,000 the same day.

As European countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, return to lockdown procedures and see vast swathes of the population confined due to a large number of positive cases, the pressing need for sophisticated patient monitoring technology becomes ever clearer.

QRS|OneMed will be exclusively distributing Sotera Wireless’ ViSi Mobile System to these markets.

The unique system provides constant monitoring and reporting of integral health markers like blood pressure, heart rate, respiration rate, pulse rate, skin temperature, and more. In doing so, it facilitates better patient care by immediately signaling deterioration, while minimizing the workload of attending healthcare professionals.

It also minimizes unnecessary contact between clinicians and patients, reducing the potential exposure of all parties to disease. Considering current conditions, with Omicron causing significant absences in the medical profession, the technology can also help to address staff shortages.

The new partnership with QRS|OneMed, which supplies directly to hospitals, private clinics, and other healthcare institutions in the three countries, means this invaluable, top-of-the-line technology can be quickly and meaningfully implemented.

Sotera Wireless is a medical technology and devices firm based in San Diego. Their mission is to save lives by detecting early signs of patient deterioration in both acute and general care settings.

Devin McCombie, CEO of Sotera Wireless, said, “Because of our success with high-profile customers and the rise in Covid-19 cases worldwide, the need for continuous monitoring has increased dramatically. We have been inundated with requests from healthcare organizations worldwide. We are confident our partnership with QRS|OneMed will fill that need and provide our European customers with high-quality service.”

