Worldwide Bone Void Fillers Industry to 2026 - Featuring BoneSupport, Wright Medical and Arthrex Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bone Void Fillers Market, By Material (Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Calcium Sulphate, Tri-Calcium Phosphate, Others), By Form (Gel, Granules, Paste, Others) By Procedure, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global bone void fillers market will grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of bone-associated diseases is expected to be the major driver for the forecast period. Bone void fillers are in high demand especially the synthetic bone void filler due to its associated advantages including infinite supply of raw materials, sterility, and decreased risk of infections. Launch of new products along with regulatory approvals is expected to foster the market growth. Increase in the number of clinical studies with desired outcomes and high-end investments by the market players for research and development activities is boosting the demand for bone void fillers.

Surge in adoption of antibiotic eluting bone void fillers due to its associated benefits is creating lucrative opportunities for the market growth. Material which is used to make the bone void fillers is mixed with antibiotics to increase the treatment efficiency. These products are mainly used in treating various bone related infections such as diabetic foot infections and osteomyelitis, bone tumors and diabetic foot ulcers. Increase in incidences resulting in trauma or fractures require the bone void fillers for treatment purposes is expected to accelerate the growth of the bone void fillers market.

Global bone void fillers market is segmented into material, form, procedure, end user, regional distribution, and company. On the basis of regional analysis, North America is expected to account for major market share for the next five years. Strong prevalence of bone related diseases and high adoption of technologically advanced products is expected to fuel the market demand of bone void fillers. Strong economic position and presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure is further influencing the market growth.

The major players operating in the global bone void fillers market are BoneSupport AB, Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrex Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Collagen Matrix Inc., Smith & Nephew plc (Graftys), NuVasive, Inc., among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global bone void fillers market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global bone void fillers market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global bone void fillers market based on material, form, procedure, end user, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global bone void fillers market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global bone void fillers market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global bone void fillers market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global bone void fillers market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global bone void fillers market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bone Void Fillers Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Bone Void Fillers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Material (Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Calcium Sulphate, Tri-Calcium Phosphate, Others)

6.2.2. By Form (Gel, Granules, Paste, Others)

6.2.3. By Procedure (Spine Fusion, Interbody Fusion, Oral Surgeries, Others)

6.2.4. By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Bone Void Fillers Market Outlook

8. Europe Bone Void Fillers Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Bone Void Fillers Market Outlook

10. South America Bone Void Fillers Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Bone Void Fillers Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape (SWOT Analysis of Top 5 Players Profiled)

14.1. BoneSupport AB

14.2. Wright Medical Group N.V.

14.3. Arthrex Inc.

14.4. Stryker Corporation

14.5. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

14.6. Johnson & Johnson

14.7. B. Braun Melsungen AG

14.8. Collagen Matrix Inc.

14.9. Smith & Nephew plc (Graftys)

14.10. NuVasive, Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



