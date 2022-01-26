New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Monitoring System Market, By Battery Type, By Component, By Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950935/?utm_source=GNW



The global battery monitoring system market stood at USD 3742.56million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 14.21% in the forecast period to reach USD8376.15 million by 2027. Increasing production and sales of electric vehicles, ongoing technological innovations, and the high demand for lithium-ion batteries are the key factors that are expected to drive the demand for the global battery monitoring system market in the forecast period.

Ongoing technological advancements, high internet penetration, and the rapid adoption of internet of things technology are fueling the demand for battery monitoring systems across the globe.The introduction of the wireless battery monitoring system is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth as they are flexible, lightweight, and faster than its wired counterpart.



Rising pollution levels and stringent emission regulations set up by government officials of several countries are accelerating the demand for electric vehicles as they are zero-emission vehicles.A battery monitoring system aids in improving the battery life and lowering the maintenance and replacement cost of batteries.



The telecommunication industry is rapidly adopting a battery monitoring system to prevent power failure and provides the operators the opportunity to monitor remotely and detect the potential faults at the battery and cell levels. However, lack of awareness and high cost of the battery monitoring system may hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

The global battery monitoring system is segmented based on battery type, component, type, end user, region, and company.Based on battery type, the market is fragmented into lithium ion-based battery, lead acid battery, others.



The lithium ion-based battery is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027, as they provide several advantages over traditional batteries such as fast charging, recyclable nature, high energy density, amongst others.

The major players operating in the global battery monitoring system market are Curtis Instruments, Inc., Power Shield Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Socomec Group, Capitol Power Group, LLC, BTECH, Inc., ABB Ltd., Battery Data Acquisition, Exponential Power, Inc., HBL Power Systems Limited, Texas Instruments Inc., Analog Device Inc., Shenzhen Relat Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. and Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global battery monitoring system market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global battery monitoring system market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global battery monitoring system market based on battery type, component, type, end user, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global battery monitoring system market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global battery monitoring system market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global battery monitoring system market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global battery monitoring system market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global battery monitoring system market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the global battery monitoring system market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



In this report, global battery monitoring system market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Battery Monitoring System Market, By Battery Type:

o Lithium Ion Based Battery

o Lead Acid Battery

o Others

• Battery Monitoring System Market, By Component:

o Hardware

o Software

• Battery Monitoring System Market, By Type:

o Wired Battery Monitoring System

o Wireless Battery Monitoring System

• Battery Monitoring System Market, By End User:

o Telecommunications

o Energy

o Automotive

o Others

• Battery Monitoring System Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Qatar

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



