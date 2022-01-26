Vegetable Seeds Market to Grow at USD 11.36 Billion by 2028 | Vegetable Seeds Industry Analysis by Trends, Revenue, Company Profile and Forecast by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegetable seeds market size was USD 6.76 billion in 2020. This information is processed by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Vegetable Seeds Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market is projected to grow from USD 7.17 billion in 2021 to USD 11.36 billion by 2028, displaying a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

As per our analysts, a diet rich in vegetables can aid to decline the incidence of any ailment or disorder, for example, obesity and eye concerns. Moreover, eating healthy non-starchy vegetables such as lettuce, spinach, and others aid in weight loss. This has augmented the demand for the product.

COVID-19 Impact

Disruption in Supply Chain of Vegetable Seeds to Decline Market Value amid COVID-19

The global outbreak of COVID-19, trailed by lockdowns across numerous countries, has affected several industries. Although the seed sector was measured under indispensable commodities, its production and logistics were affected owing to other aspects such as labor shortage and seed trade.

For example, as per the Executive Director of the Federation of Seed Industry in India, the declination in onsite staff, application of numerous shifts, social distancing, recurrent sanitization of plant, and periodic health monitoring of staff resulted in declined yield at Indian seed processing plants.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/vegetable-seed-market-103066

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the vegetable seeds market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Syngenta AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Groupe Limagrain (Saint-Beauzire, France)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V (De Lier, Netherlands)

Sakata Seed Corporation (Kanagawa, Japan)

Takii & Co., Ltd (Kyoto, Japan)

Enza Zaden BV (Enkhuizen, Netherlands)

East-West Seed (Nothaburi, Thailand)

Bejo Zaden B.V. (WARMENHUIZEN, Netherlands)

Report Coverage

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the demand for vegetable seeds in the near future.

Drivers and Restraints

Demand for Diet-based Nutritional Food to Support Market

The inclusion of vegetables in the diet helps to combat malnutrition and diversify the diet. Dietary diversification helps to balance the diet by enhancing the supply of essential micronutrients that lead to improved health, enhanced thinking ability, and increased efficiency. Moreover, the nutritional richness of vegetables ensures a low-cost remedy for nutritional deficiency in many developing countries. This is expected to bolster thee vegetable seed market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is slated to be the leading region in the global market

Asia Pacific presently holds the largest vegetable seeds market share and is projected to recollect its position throughout the forecast period. The increasing agriculture industry, growing consciousness regarding the health benefits of vegetables, and rising area under horticultural crops are the prime aspects fuelling the market in this region.

The Europe market will display substantial demand on account of the speedy progressions in the breeding technologies that lead to the expansion of high-quality vegetable planting seeds.

The North America market stated considerable growth during the foreseeable years. The vegetable planting seeds industry is highly strong-minded, with a high demand for vegetables in the U.S., Canada, as well as Mexico.

Segments

By type, the market is divided into open pollinated varieties and hybrid. By crop type, it is fragmented into Solanaceae, root & bulb, cucurbit, brassica, leafy, and others. By cultivation method, it is bifurcated into protected and open field. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/vegetable-seed-market-103066

Competitive Landscape

Collaborations among Companies to Protect their Brand Values in Global Market

Prominent players in the market are constantly opting for operative tactics to promote their products and institute their positions in the market. One such strategy is to present novel products by partnering up with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID on Supply Chain of Vegetable Seeds Market

Global Vegetable Seeds Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Open-pollinated Varieties Hybrids By Crop Type (Value) Brassica Cucurbit Leafy Root & Bulb Solanaceae Others By Cultivation Method (Value) Open Field Protected Cultivation By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Industry Development

January 2021: Bayer demonstrated four novel diversities of vegetable seeds known as, Anshuman, Bazlet, SVHA9093, and Himgauri during an event, Pragati Diwas. This program was conducted in Chikaballapur based near Bengaluru, India.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/vegetable-seed-market-103066

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Hybrid Seeds Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Crop Type(Cereals (Rice, Corn, Barley, and Sorghum), Oilseeds (Canola, Soybean, Cotton, and Sunflower), Fruits & Vegetables (Tomato, Cabbage, Chilli & Bell pepper, Okra, Cucumber, and Melons)), And Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (3-line Breeding Systems and 2-line Breeding Systems), Grain Size (Long Grains, Medium Grains, and Short Grains), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Genetically Modified Seeds Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Crop (Corn, Soybean, Cotton, Canola and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs