Everything Blockchain Expands Operations in Cybersecurity

Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications expands operations of its recently acquired Mercury, Inc in Idaho Falls, Idaho as part of its long-term development of cybersecurity using blockchain, as well as cryptocurrency mining operations.

The average cost of a data breach in the United States surpassed $8.6 million in 2020, according to IBM, meanwhile internet crime victims lost $4.2 billion in that same year, based on FBI reports. Clearly, IT and cybersecurity are more critical than ever to businesses and individuals alike.

Interestingly, several cities stand out when it comes to opportunities for cybersecurity professionals, with Idaho Falls, Idaho topping the list of small cities and coming in second on the overall best-of list. The analysis from AdvisorSmith noted that the city serves as a regional commercial and healthcare hub. IT security analysts in the area enjoy a notable average salary exceeding $130,000 and the city has three times the industry jobs of the average U.S. city, not to mention a cost of living that is seven percent (7%) lower than the national average.

Recognizing the potential of this western region ahead of this survey, Everything Blockchain‘s Idaho Falls-based Mercury, Inc has more than doubled its operations since acquisition. Everything Blockchain’s mining operations in Idaho Falls has recently expanded generating positive cashflow to the Company prior to the end of its fiscal year (January 31, 2022). The Idaho Falls based crew was instrumental in the infrastructure of the Company’s beta release of its cybersecurity data protection platform today scheduled for worldwide launch as soon as February 2022. Everything Blockchain will continue conducting research and development into advancements in its service products while growing its cryptocurrency mining work in the Idaho Falls location.

“We specifically chose Idaho Falls as the base for our R&D and mining operations based on the region’s established success in cybersecurity and technology, which are incredibly important to business growth and continuity,” said Everything Blockchain CEO Eric Jaffe. “From its geographic location to skilled workforce to affordability, Idaho Falls is a key part of our organization’s strategic growth plan, and we couldn’t be more pleased that we had the foresight to enter into this region last year.”

Through the Mercury acquisition, all team members in Idaho Falls were maintained and Everything Blockchain aims to further grow its Idaho team. To view the full report on best cities for IT security analysts, please visit https://advisorsmith.com/data/best-cities-for-it-security-analysts/ .

About Everything Blockchain

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a platform developer, specializing in systems’ architecture, and a software foundry of blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, Internet of Things and Zero Trust. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.