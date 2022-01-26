KPOP 1004 Chain to Distribute BTS TinyTAN Products

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPFH), announces today that Kimco Industries, Inc has signed a distribution deal with MIKS&T to distribute BTS TinyTAN Products in its KPOP 1004 retail chain.



This agreement will make Kimco an authorized distributor for the officially licensed BTS TinyTAN Products. Additionally, all KPOP 1004 retail locations will have TinyTAN Showrooms within their current retail locations and each newly opened location will also include a showroom.

MIKS&T, Inc, is the North American distributor and they are based out of Fullerton, CA. TinyTAN (formerly BTS Character) are animated characters based on the BTS band members.

In addition to retail distribution through the KPOP 1004 retail chain, Kimco will also be a licensed wholesaler in the following states: California, Nevada, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and the Federal Territories, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

World Poker Fund Holdings has recently signed an agreement to acquire Kimco Industries. Kimco Industries Inc., the owner and operator of the retail chain KPOP 1004, a K-POP and K-Beauty specialty store.

KPOP 1004 stores are currently located in the Ontario Mills Shopping Center of Ontario, CA; Westfield Valencia Town Center of Valencia, CA; and the Premium Outlets of Las Vegas, NV. Over the next 24 months, Kimco intends to open stores in four more markets including Houston, Seattle, Newark, and Miami.

As part of the acquisition agreement, WPFH will be changing its name to KPOP 1004, complete audits, and file a Form 10 registration statement with the SEC in preparation for OTCQB and KOSDAQ (the Korean Stock Exchange) up-listing and cross-listing.

About World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc.

World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and operator of on-line technology, gaming platforms and brands. The company does not offer any games or gaming opportunities for cash in the United States and is not licensed as a gaming operator in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

To learn more about World Poker Fund Holdings (WPFH) and its upcoming events, please visit www.worldpokerfund.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

CONTACT

Investor Relations Contact

Eddie Kwong

VP Investor Relations

Direct: +1.626.466.9734

Email: investors@worldpokerfund.com