Global 3D Printing Automotive Market, By Material, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026

The global 3D printing automotive market stood at USD1407.15 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.55% in the forecast period to reach USD4079.76 million by 2026. The booming automotive industry, intense competition among the market players, and the need to lower the operational and maintenance costs during the manufacturing process by automotive manufacturers are the key factors that are expected to drive the demand for the global 3D printing automotive market in the forecast period.

OEMs are actively using the 3D printing technology during the automotive manufacturing process as it gives leverage to the manufacturers to test the quality before the actual production process.Manufacturers can test and construct several models in a short span of time by using 3D printing technology.



Castings and tooling must be changed accordingly to make any modifications in the automobile or any design change. 3D printing technology aids the manufacturers by making the required models and automotive parts and eliminating the need to change tooling and castings for the process. With the need to increase vehicle performance, efficiency, fuel mileage, and other parameters, automotive manufacturers are investing massive amounts for research and development activities. With the growing demand for lightweight vehicles, as they have better energy efficiency and the need to reduce the weight of the automobile, the search for new material is on the rise. Automotive 3D printing technology enables manufacturers to make prototypes and test the feasibility and efficiency of different materials for automobiles. The growing demand from the automotive industry and the various advantages of using 3D printing technology are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global 3D printing automotive market growth in the forecast period.

The global automotive 3D printing market is segmented on the basis of material, technology, application, and region.Based on application, the market is divided into prototyping & tooling, manufacturing complex components, research, development & innovation, and others.



The prototyping & tooling segment is expected to hold the major market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026. 3D printing technology assists in the product design phase and helps save a lot of time and money and maintains the optimum quality during the production process. A large number of prototypes can be manufactured and tested without splurging vast amounts of money and other resources, which is one of the significant reasons accelerating the demand for the global 3D printing automotive market.

3D Systems Inc., Voxeljet AG, Stratasys Ltd., Höganäs AB, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, GE Additive, Autodesk, Inc., 3DGence, Optomec, Inc., Ultimaker B.V., and Materialise NV., are developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach. Also, these are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global automotive 3D printing market.



To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of 3D printing automotive manufacturers operating globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major 3D printing automotive manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global 3D printing automotive market using a top-down technique, wherein manufacturers’ volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as 3D printing automotive manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers, and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global 3D printing automotive market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• 3D Printing Automotive Market, By Material:

o Polymers

o Metals

o Others (Ceramics, Composites, etc.)

• 3D Printing Automotive Market, By Technology:

o Stereolithography

o Selective Laser Sintering

o Fused Deposition Modelling

o Laminated Object Manufacturing

o Three Dimensional Inject Printing

o Others (Electronic Beam Melting (EBM), Digital Light Processing (DLP), etc.)

• 3D Printing Automotive Market, By Application:

o Prototyping and Tooling

o Research, Development & Innovation

o Manufacturing Complex Components

• 3D Printing Automotive Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Thailand

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Iran

South Africa

Morocco



