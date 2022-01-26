The Worldwide Industrial Nitrogen Generator Industry is Expected to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market by Technology Type (PSA, Membrane-based, Cryogenic based), Size and Design, End-use Industry (F&B, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Transportation, C&P, E&E, Manufacturing) and Region - Global Forecast till 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial nitrogen generator market size is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2026 from USD 4.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The growing demand for industrial nitrogen generator from the processed food sector is driving the market. In addition, increasing awareness around reducing food wastage due to unhygienic and improper packaging are also driving the industrial nitrogen generator market. Moreover, growing demand from end-use industries such as transportation, medical & pharmaceutical, chemical, and manufacturing as well as increasing demand due to growing consumer electronics sector is also driving the industrial nitrogen generator market. Increase in urbanization in the developing economies, such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America are also driving the market.

PSA industrial nitrogen generator accounted for the largest share amongst other types in the industrial nitrogen generator market

PSA-based industrial nitrogen generators produce a continuous stream of nitrogen gas through the principle of pressure swing adsorption from compressed and purified air. PSA nitrogen generators are also used in automotive electronics, consumer electronic product manufacturing, and metal processing, and so on. These are most commercially used industrial nitrogen generators owing to ease of use, efficient operations, and low cost. PSA technology can produce the highest purity level of nitrogen for use in food processing, providing inert atmosphere in electronics manufacturing, in transportation of perishable food products, and so on.

Stationary industrial nitrogen generators is estimated to be the largest market in the overall industrial nitrogen generator market

Stationary industrial nitrogen generators are widely used in food and beverage processing applications. The key growth driver of the high consumption of these industrial nitrogen generators is their use in various industries. Stationary industrial nitrogen generators are self-contained and fully integrated and do not require separate air. This also eliminates the requirement of handling high-pressure cylinders. These systems are highly durable and stable under normal operating conditions.

Plug & play based industrial nitrogen generators is estimated to be the largest market in the overall industrial nitrogen generator market

Plug & play industrial nitrogen generators are widely used in various industries. The major growth driver of the high consumption of these industrial nitrogen generators as they are compact in design and provide the operator with easy accessibility and autonomous function. These systems can be modular or stationary depending on the requirement, provide multistage filtration, are energy-efficient, and have optimum connectivity for real-time information gathering. Plug & play systems are also cost-effective, customizable, reliable, and safe to operate.

Food & beverage accounted for the largest market share amongst other end-use industry in the industrial nitrogen generator market

Food & beverage is the largest end-use industry for the industrial nitrogen generators market owing to the increased necessity for better quality packaged food items, growth in demand for convenient foods, increasing shelf life of food products, reducing wastage, and expanding urban population growth in the emerging economies. These equipments help in proper processing of food items and beverages and hence keep the processed foods fresh for a longer time and increase the shelf life of the products. Additionally, the rise in income levels and the growth of the middle-class population are also driving demand for industrial nitrogen generators in the food & beverage industry.

APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the industrial nitrogen generator market during the forecast period.

APAC is the fastest-growing market for industrial nitrogen generators. This growth is mainly owing to economic advancement of emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand, in the region, where consumption for packed and accessible food products are growing annually. Furthermore, increase in population and growing urbanization rate are also driving the market for quality processed food products and boosting industrial nitrogen generator consumption. In addition, growth in industrialization, increasing demand due to changing demographics, such as improving living standards, rising disposable incomes, and government initiatives to attract business investments in industries such as automotive, marine, packaging, manufacturing, oil & gas, and chemical are also driving the market for industrial nitrogen generators in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market

4.2 Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market, by Technology Type

4.3 Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market, by Size

4.4 Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market, by Design

4.5 Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market, by End-Use Industry

4.6 Asia-Pacific Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 2020

4.7 Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Food & Beverage Industry

5.2.1.2 Growth of the Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Restrictions and Measures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand from the Chemical Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Production of Nitrogen Gas

5.3 Ecosystem

5.3.1 Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market: Ecosystem

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 Technologies - Industrial Nitrogen Generators

5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market

5.5.1 COVID-19

5.5.2 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography

5.5.3 Impact on Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market

5.6 Raw Material/Component Analysis

5.6.1 Carbon Molecular Sieve (Cms)

5.6.2 Hollow Fiber Membrane

5.7 Average Selling Price Trend

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Raw Material/Component Suppliers

5.9.2 Manufacturers

5.9.3 Distributors

5.9.4 End-users

5.10 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.10.1 Trends and Forecast of Gdp

5.10.2 Automotive Industry

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.11.1 Advanced Engineering Improves Its Laser Cutting Operation

5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.13 Trade Analysis

5.14 Operational Data

5.15 Regulatory Landscape

5.16 Patent Analysis

6 Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market, by Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Stationary Industrial Nitrogen Generator

6.2.1 Ensures Stable and Highly Efficient Operations

6.3 Portable Industrial Nitrogen Generator

6.3.1 Autonomous and Low Operating Costs Driving the Demand

7 Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market, by Design

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cylinder Based

7.2.1 Costly and Inefficient Operations Limiting Their Use

7.3 Plug & Play

7.3.1 High Reliability and Low Operating Costs Driving the Market

8 Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market, by Technology Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pressure Swing Adsorption (Psa)-Based Industrial Nitrogen Generator

8.2.1 The Most Commercially Used Industrial Nitrogen Generator

8.3 Membrane-Based Industrial Nitrogen Generator

8.3.1 Low System Complexity and Stable Operations Driving the Market

8.4 Cryogenic-Based Industrial Nitrogen Generator

8.4.1 High Purity Output Driving the Demand for These Systems

9 Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food & Beverage

9.3 Medical & Pharmaceutical

9.4 Transportation

9.5 Electrical & Electronics

9.6 Chemical & Petrochemical

9.7 Manufacturing

9.8 Packaging

9.9 Others

10 Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market, Key Developments

11.2 Revenue Analysis

11.2.1 Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2020

11.4.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation

11.4.2 Ingersoll Rand

11.4.3 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

11.4.4 Atlas Copco

11.4.5 Air Liquide

11.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Pervasive

11.5.3 Emerging Leader

11.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.7 Business Strategy Excellence

11.8 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Other Key Players)

11.8.1 Progressive Companies

11.8.2 Responsive Companies

11.8.3 Dynamic Companies

11.9 Strength of Product Portfolio (Other Key Players)

11.10 Business Strategy Excellence (Other Key Players)

11.10.1 Company Footprint

11.10.2 Company Technology Type Footprint

11.10.3 Company Region Footprint

11.11 Competitive Scenario and Trends

11.11.1 Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market

11.11.1.1 Product Launches

11.11.1.2 Deals

11.11.1.3 Others

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation

12.1.2 Ingersoll Rand

12.1.3 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

12.1.4 Atlas Copco

12.1.5 Air Liquide

12.1.6 Hitachi Industrial Equipment System Company

12.1.7 Inmatec

12.1.8 Linde plc

12.1.9 Novair Sas

12.1.10 Oxymat A/S

12.2 Other Key Companies

12.2.1 Airpack

12.2.2 Claind

12.2.3 Compressed Gas Technologies, Inc.

12.2.4 Erredue S.P.A.

12.2.5 Foxolution

12.2.6 Generon

12.2.7 Gaztron Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.8 Isolcell S.P.A.

12.2.9 Noblegen Gas Generators

12.2.10 Oxywise

12.2.11 Omega Air

12.2.12 Oxair

12.2.13 on Site Gas Systems, Inc.

12.2.14 Peak Gas Generation

12.2.15 Werther International

13 Appendix

