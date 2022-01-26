New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Syringe Pump Market, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916911/?utm_source=GNW



Global syringe pump market was valued at USD20757.85 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to achieve market value of USD30440.02 million by 2027F. The market growth can be attributed to the factors like increasing instances of diseases like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, etc. Also, increasing demand for syringe pumps in surgical procedures is driving the growth of the global syringe pump market in the upcoming five years. Dental, urology, gynecology, ophthalmology, neurology, orthopedics, and cardiovascular surgeries are also increasing due to increasing instances of diseases. The surge in demand for the effective treatment procedure also supports the growth of the global syringe pumps market in the next five years. Along with the chronic diseases, the recent COVID-19 pandemic also substantiated the growth of the global syringe pumps market. Increasing demand for the timely diagnosis and treatment process for the diseases also aids the growth of the market in the forecast years. Moreover, factors like consistent research, technological advancements, and innovative product development to enhance the properties of the syringe pumps are further anticipated to aid the growth of the global syringe pumps market in the forecast years.

The global syringe pumps market is segmented by type, application, end user, regional distribution, and competition analysis.On the basis of type, the market is segmented into infusion pumps and withdrawal pumps.



Infusion pumps are anticipated to hold the largest market shares in the upcoming five years on account of their application in chemotherapy, diabetes management, etc.Moreover, increasing instances of cancer, cardiovascular diseases and other chronic diseases are further anticipated to aid the growth of the global syringe pumps market in the next five years.



Moreover, recent COVID-19 infection also played a vital role in increasing demand for syringe pumps thus also aiding the market growth.

Baxter International Inc., Medtronic Plc, ICU Medical, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Moog Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited are some of the major players operating in the global syringe pump market.



