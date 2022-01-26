New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market, By Type (, By Surgery Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916741/?utm_source=GNW



Global minimally invasive surgical devices market valued USD20.93 billion in 2020, and the market is also anticipated to grow with a CAGR value of 5.56% in the forecast period, 2022-2026 to achieve market value of USD28.54 billion by 2026F. Increasing preferences towards minimally invasive surgeries to avoid physical scar marks and painful recovery, is driving the growth of the global minimally invasive surgical devices market in the upcoming five years. Also, increasing instances of prolonged & chronic diseases where surgeries are a must as a treatment method, is also driving the market growth. Chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, cancer, etc. requires surgical approaches. Minimally invasive devices are technologically advanced and require rather small entry points to enter the human body. Complications of surgeries like cancer removal surgeries, endoscopic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, etc. has also increased surgeons inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries, to avoid mistakes, post op-pain for patient, over bleeding, or other complications. Furthermore, increased investment in the healthcare sector, consistent research and innovative medical devices development by multiple market players further substantiates the growth of the global minimally invasive surgical devices market in the forecast period, until 2026.

Technological advancement in the existent medical devices demands financial and research investments from the market players, and the manufactured medical devices are also required to get approvals through clinical trials to be commercialized and utilized for patient treatment, that may restrain market growth.

The global minimally invasive surgical devices market is segmented by type, surgery type, end user, regional distribution, and company.Based on type, the market is segmented into handheld instruments, surgical scopes, cutting instruments, guiding devices, electrosurgical devices and others.



Handheld instruments consist of graspers, retractors/elevators, dilators, suturing instruments, and others.Surgical scopes consist of laparoscopes, gastroscope, cystoscope, ureteroscope, and others.



Cutting instruments consist of trocar’s and other MIS instruments.Guiding devices are guiding catheters and guidewires.



Electrosurgical devices include electrosurgery instruments & accessories, electrosurgery generators, and patient return electrodes. Handheld instruments are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the account of increasing demand for precision during surgeries. Moreover, surge in the demand for technologically advanced surgical devices like graspers, retractors, and elevators are anticipated support the market growth in the future five years.

Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Karl Storz SE & Co.



KG, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Conmed Corporation, The Cooper Companies Inc., Biolitec AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, are some of the major players operating in the global minimally invasive surgical devices market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global minimally invasive surgical devices market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global minimally invasive surgical devices market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global minimally invasive surgical devices market based on type, surgery type, end user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global minimally invasive surgical devices market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global minimally invasive surgical devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global minimally invasive surgical devices market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global minimally invasive surgical devices market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global minimally invasive surgical devices market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global minimally invasive surgical devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and end users for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to minimally invasive surgical devices

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global minimally invasive surgical devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market, By Type:

o Handheld Instruments

Graspers

Retractors/Elevators

Dilators

Suturing Instruments

Others

o Surgical Scopes

Laparoscopes

Gastroscope

Cystoscope

Ureteroscope

Others

o Cutting Instruments

Trocar’s

Other MIS instruments

o Guiding Devices

Guiding Catheters

Guidewires

o Electrosurgical Devices

Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories

Electrosurgery Generators

Patient Return Electrodes

o Others

• Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market, By Surgery Type:

o Cardiovascular

o Gastrointestinal

o Gynecology

o Urology

o Others

• Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

• Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global minimally invasive surgical devices market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916741/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________