Global Power Transmission Market Report 2021: Market was Valued at $81.14 Billion in 2020 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Power Transmission Market: Analysis By Components (Transformer, Insulator, Transmission Lines, Transmission Towers, Others), Voltage, End- Use, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Power Transmission Market was valued at USD 81.14 billion in the year 2020.

The global Power Transmission market is observing lucrative growth due to the growing automation in factories, rising adoption of international standards for electricity efficiency, development of user-friendly electric products, and increasing production of electric components.

The major factors driving the market for Power Transmission is the growing urbanization across the world and also the rise in market value can be attributed to the various initiatives undertaken by governments of various regions to establish home-grown industries where power transmission is necessary. Increasing number of large power infrastructure investments in both developed and developing countries is also one of the major factor amplifying the demand for power transmission.

The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on the power transmission market in 2020 as demand for utility services from industrial and commercial establishments decreased due to trade restrictions and lockdowns imposed by governments globally. Many manufacturing facilities globally halted operations to contain the spread of virus among its workforce, thereby limiting the need for utility services such as electricity and wastewater treatment.

In Components, Transformer segment holds a large share in the Power Transmission Market as transformer used primarily to receive low voltage generator electric power and transmit it across distribution channels across the power grid network. It forms a crucial part of the power grid and helps in transmission of power from one network to the other without change in frequency.

Among the Voltage segment, 132 kV Segment is expected to hold the largest share of Power Transmission Market as high voltages are used in transmission systems because a higher voltage implies a lower current for a given power of transmission. With a lower current, less heat is generated in the transmission lines and so less energy is wasted.

Within the industrial sector, manufacturing accounts for the largest share of annual industrial power consumption, generally followed by mining, construction, and agriculture. The biggest single uses of electricity in the commercial sector are lighting and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include ABB Ltd., Gates Industrial Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric Co., General Electric, BHEL, Schneider Electric, Hitachi, Siemens AG.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Power Transmission Market: Product Overview



4. Global Power Transmission Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Power Transmission Market

4.3 Global Power Transmission Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Power Transmission Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Power Transmission Market Segmentation, By Components (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Power Transmission Market: By Components (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Transformer- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Insulator- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Transmission Lines- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By Transmission Towers- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.7 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Power Transmission Market Segmentation, By Voltage (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Power Transmission Market: By Voltage (2020 & 2026)

6.2 By 132 kV- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 By 220 kV- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By 440 kV- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By 660 kV- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.6 By 765 kV & Above- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Power Transmission Market Segmentation, By End Use (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Power Transmission Market: By End Use (2020 & 2026)

7.2 By Commercial- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3 By Industrial- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Power Transmission Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Power Transmission Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. Americas Power Transmission Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Europe Power Transmission Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Asia Pacific Power Transmission Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



12. Global Power Transmission Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Power Transmission Market Drivers

12.2 Global Power Transmission Market Restraints

12.3 Global Power Transmission Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Power Transmission Market - By Components (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Power Transmission Market - By Voltage (Year 2026)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Power Transmission Market - By End Use (Year 2026)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Power Transmission Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Major Technological Innovations

14.2 Market Share Analysis



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 ABB Ltd.

15.2 Gates Industrial Corporation

15.3 Eaton Corporation

15.4 Mitsubishi Electric

15.5 Fuji Electric Co.

15.6 General Electric

15.7 BHEL

15.8 Schneider Electric

15.9 Hitachi

15.10 Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6t8gvz