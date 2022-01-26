Habitat for Humanity Canada partners with ScotiaRISE to help youth build job skills

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Canada is partnering with ScotiaRISE, Scotiabank’s 10-year $500 million initiative that aims to promote economic resilience among disadvantaged groups, to grow Habitat Canada’s Every Youth Initiative with a commitment of $900,000 over three years.

“Through our ScotiaRISE initiative, we are helping disadvantaged groups gain financial success and better life opportunities by improving their employment prospects,” says Maria Saros, Vice President & Global Head, Community Investment Strategy & Communications at Scotiabank. “Habitat Canada’s Every Youth Initiative is uniquely positioned to help youth gain the skills and experience they might need. Scotiabank is proud to partner with Habitat Canada to help young people reach their employment goals.”

Habitat Canada’s Every Youth Initiative engages youth in volunteer, education and skill-building activities – helping them gain experience in skilled trades that will lead to better employment opportunities and a more stable financial future. As a national partner, Scotiabank’s commitment will help support more youth, including at-risk and Indigenous youth, get hands-on experience as they build decent and affordable Habitat homes.

The Habitat for Humanity model provides affordable homeownership opportunities to people who face barriers to accessing decent and affordable housing. Homes are built by Habitat and Habitat homeowners who volunteer up to 500 hours and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income.

According to a recent Build Force Canada report, 22% of the 2020 labour force is expected to retire over the next decade and there will be a need for more skilled workers in the construction industry. Building a Habitat home through the Every Youth Initiative is a unique opportunity for youth to gain skills in home construction – such as framing, concrete pouring, drywalling and plumbing – all while giving back to their community. Local Habitats partner with youth employment groups, construction associations and local colleges, high schools and Red Seal Trade instructors to provide education and training opportunities.

In 2021, Habitat for Humanity completed 20 Every Youth Initiative projects across the country involving unemployed youth, youth in high schools, colleges and universities, and youth from local Indigenous communities.

“Scotiabank’s generous commitment is an investment in the future of our youth,” says Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “There are growing needs for trained individuals to enter the construction industry and to better support youth with training and employment opportunities. With Scotiabank’s valuable support, we will provide more opportunities for youth to build their skills with Habitat in communities across the country.”

