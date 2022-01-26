First Citizens BancShares Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (“BancShares”) (Nasdaq: FCNCA) reported earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Key results are presented below:

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
              
Q4 2021Q4 2020 Q4 2021Q4 2020 Q4 2021Q4 2020 Q4 2021Q4 2020 Q4 2021Q4 2020
Net income (in millions) Net income per share Net interest margin Return on average assets Return on average equity
$123.3$138.1 $12.09$13.59 2.58%3.02% 0.84%1.11% 10.96%14.02%
              
YEAR-TO-DATE (“YTD”) RESULTS
              
20212020 20212020 20212020 20212020 20212020
Net income (in millions) Net income per share Net interest margin Return on average assets Return on average equity
$547.5$491.7 $53.88$47.50 2.66%3.17% 1.00%1.07% 12.84%12.96%


FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
   
Net income Net income was $123.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $14.8 million or 10.7%, compared to the same quarter in 2020. Net income per common share was $12.09 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $13.59 per share for the same quarter in 2020.
   
Return on average assets and equity Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.84%, down from 1.11% for the comparable quarter in 2020. Return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 10.96%, down from 14.02% for the comparable quarter in 2020.
   
Net interest income and net interest margin  Net interest income was $357.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.3 million or 0.4%, compared to the same quarter in 2020 but was up $10.5 million or 3.0% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The taxable-equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.58% for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 44 basis points from 3.02% for the comparable quarter in 2020 and down 3 basis points from 2.61% in the third quarter of 2021.
   
Provision for credit losses The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $5.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a $5.4 million expense during the same quarter in 2020. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $178.5 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $224.3 million at December 31, 2020, representing 0.55% and 0.68% of loans, respectively.
   
Operating performance Noninterest income was $114.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $12.5 million or 9.9%, compared to the same quarter in 2020. Noninterest expense was $323.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $17.8 million or 5.8%, compared to the same quarter in 2020.
   
Loans and credit quality Total loans were $32.4 billion, a decrease of $420.5 million or 1.3%, since December 31, 2020. Excluding loans originated under the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA-PPP”), total loans increased $1.5 billion, or by 4.9%, since December 31, 2020. Total loans decreased $144.7 million, or by 1.8% on an annualized basis, compared to September 30, 2021. Excluding SBA-PPP loans, total loans increased $448.4 million, or by 5.7% annualized in the fourth quarter of 2021. The net charge-off ratio was -0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 0.06% for the same quarter in 2020.
   
Deposits Total deposits grew to $51.4 billion, an increase of $8.0 billion or 18.4%, since December 31, 2020, driven by organic growth. Deposits increased $1.3 billion, or by 10.6% on an annualized basis, compared to September 30, 2021.
   
Capital  BancShares remained well-capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.35%, a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.47%, a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.50% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.59%.


MERGER WITH CIT GROUP, INC.

On January 3, 2022, BancShares completed its previously announced merger with CIT Group, Inc. (“CIT”) creating a top 20 U.S. financial institution (based on assets) and the largest family-controlled bank in the nation.

“The close of the First Citizens and CIT merger marked a transformational milestone in our company’s history and the true start of our integration efforts,” said Frank B. Holding Jr., First Citizens chairman and chief executive officer. “We’re officially one stronger and better team, with complementary strengths positioned to give our customers greater access to a broader range of products and services. We’re creating a bank with more ways to fulfill our Forever First promise to customers and prospects — one that helps more people and supports our communities across the nation.”

CIT, CIT Bank and OneWest Bank are currently operating as divisions of First Citizens Bank, and these customers are able to continue to bank as they normally do. For now, these customers are being served through their current branches, websites, mobile apps, bankers and advisors. Over the coming months, a series of conversions to First Citizens’ systems and operations will take place.

The fourth quarter and full year results included in this earnings release do not include financial results of CIT. Limited financial information on CIT’s results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 will be included in our fourth quarter 2021 earnings presentation.

NET INTEREST INCOME & NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net interest income was $357.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.3 million or 0.4% compared to the same quarter in 2020. This was primarily due to a decline in the yield on loans and a decrease in interest and fee income on SBA-PPP loans, largely offset by organic loan growth, higher investment and overnight balances and yields, as well as lower rates on interest-bearing deposits. SBA-PPP loans contributed $26.5 million in interest and fee income for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $42.2 million for the same quarter in 2020. Net interest income increased $10.5 million compared to the linked quarter due primarily to higher SBA-PPP interest and fee income and increased loan (excluding SBA-PPP loans) and investment balances. This increase was partially offset by declines in loan and investment yields. SBA-PPP loans contributed $20.0 million in interest and fee income during the third quarter of 2021.

The taxable-equivalent NIM was 2.58% during the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 44 basis points from 3.02% for the comparable quarter in 2020. The margin decline was primarily due to changes in earning asset mix driven by excess liquidity and higher balances in overnight investments, a decline in the yield on loans and lower income on SBA-PPP loans. These declines were partially offset by lower rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and higher investment yields. The taxable-equivalent NIM declined 3 basis points from 2.61% for the linked quarter primarily due to changes in earning asset mix and lower investment yields, partially offset by an increase in SBA-PPP income.

Net interest income was $1.39 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $2.2 million or 0.2% compared to the same period in 2020. While total net interest income in both periods was materially unchanged, there were components that varied period over period. The items positively impacting net interest income included increased loan, investment and overnight balances, as well as lower deposit rates and an increase in SBA-PPP income. These increases were largely offset by a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets. SBA-PPP loans contributed $104.6 million in interest and fee income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $90.1 million for the same period in 2020.

The taxable-equivalent NIM was 2.66% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of 51 basis points from 3.17% for the comparable period in 2020. The margin decline was primarily due to changes in earning asset mix and a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by lower rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and increased income from SBA-PPP loans.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $5.4 million in expense for the same quarter in 2020. The fourth quarter of 2021 was favorably impacted by a $4.7 million reserve release driven primarily by continued strong credit performance, low net charge-offs and improvement in macroeconomic factors. Total net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $0.4 million compared to net charge-offs of $5.0 million for the comparable quarter in 2020. The net charge-off ratio was (0.01%) for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 0.06% for the same quarter in 2020.

Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $36.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $58.4 million in expense for the same period in 2020. Provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was favorably impacted by a $45.8 million reserve release driven primarily by improvement in macroeconomic factors, continued strong credit performance and low net charge-offs. The comparable period in 2020 included a $35.9 million reserve build related to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. Net charge-offs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were $9.0 million, a decrease from $22.4 million for the comparable period in 2020 due to a lower volume of charge-offs and higher recoveries. The net charge-off ratio was 0.03% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 0.07% for the same period in 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $114.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $12.5 million or 9.9%, compared to $126.8 million for the same quarter in 2020. Contributing to the decline was a $15.9 million reduction in fair market value adjustments on marketable equity securities, a $6.0 million decrease in mortgage income due to reductions in gain on sale and production volume driven by higher mortgage rates and increased competition and a $5.3 million decline in realized gains on available for sale securities. These declines were partially offset by a $5.3 million increase in wealth management services due to growth in assets under management resulting in higher advisory and transaction fees, a $3.6 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts, a $2.6 million increase in cardholder services, net, and a $1.2 million increase in both merchant services, net and other service charges and fees. Excluding fair market value adjustments on marketable equity securities and realized gains on available for sale securities, noninterest income was $111.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $8.6 million or 8.4% compared to $102.6 million for the same quarter in 2020.

Noninterest income was $508.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $31.3 million or 6.6% compared to $476.8 million for the same period in 2020. The primary drivers of the increase were a $26.0 million increase in wealth management services due to growth in assets under management resulting in higher advisory and transaction fees, a $12.4 million increase in cardholder services, net, a $9.0 million increase in merchant services, net, a $7.1 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts, a $5.0 million increase in other service charges and fees and a $4.7 million favorable change in fair market value adjustments on marketable equity securities. These increases were partially offset by a $27.1 million decrease in realized gains on available for sale securities due to lower sales volume and a $9.1 million decline in mortgage income due to reductions in gain on sale and production volume driven by higher mortgage rates and increased competition. Excluding fair market value adjustments on marketable equity securities and realized gains on available for sale securities, noninterest income was $440.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $53.7 million or 13.9%, compared to $387.1 million for the same period in 2020.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was $323.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $17.8 million or 5.8%, compared to the same quarter in 2020. The primary driver of the increase was a $9.9 million increase in salaries and wages driven by annual merit increases, increases in revenue-driven incentives, and an increase in temporary personnel cost. Additionally contributing to the increase was a $4.5 million increase in merger-related expenses related to the merger with CIT and a $3.7 million increase in processing fees paid to third parties driven by our continued investments in digital and technology to support revenue-generating businesses and improve internal processes.

Noninterest expense was $1.2 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $44.8 million or 3.8% compared to the same period in 2020. The most significant driver of the increase was a $33.2 million increase in salaries and wages due primarily to annual merit increases, increases in revenue-driven incentives, and an increase in temporary personnel costs. Also contributing to the higher expense was an $15.0 million increase in processing fees paid to third parties driven by our continued investments in digital and technology to support revenue-generating businesses and improve internal processes, and a $12.0 million increase in merger-related expense associated with the CIT merger. These increases were partially offset by a $15.6 million decrease in other expense due largely attributable to a decline in pension expense and amortization of core deposit intangibles, as well as an $8.2 million decrease in collection and foreclosure-related expenses.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense totaled $30.3 million and $36.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, representing effective tax rates of 19.7% and 21.0% for the respective periods. Income tax expense totaled $154.2 million and $126.2 million for the year ended 2021 and 2020, respectively, representing effective tax rates of 22.0% and 20.4% for the respective periods.

In 2021 and 2020 BancShares’ utilized an allowable alternative for computing its federal income tax liability. The allowable alternative provides BancShares the ability to use the federal income tax rate for certain current year deductible amounts related to prior year FDIC-assisted acquisitions that was applicable when these amounts were originally subjected to tax. Without this alternative, the effective tax rates for 2021 would be materially unchanged and the annual effective tax rate for the fourth quarter and year ended 2020 would have been approximately 23.0% and 22.7% respectively.

LOANS AND DEPOSITS

At December 31, 2021, loans totaled $32.4 billion, a decrease of $420.5 million or 1.3% since December 31, 2020. SBA-PPP loans totaled $493.8 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2020. Excluding SBA-PPP loans, total loans increased $1.5 billion, or by 4.9% since December 31, 2020. Total loans decreased $144.7 million, or by 1.8% on an annualized basis compared to September 30, 2021. Excluding SBA-PPP loans, total loans increased $448.4 million, or by 5.7% on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter of 2021.

At December 31, 2021, deposits totaled $51.4 billion, an increase of $8.0 billion or 18.4%, since December 31, 2020, driven by organic growth. Deposits increased $1.3 billion, or by 10.6% on an annualized basis since September 30, 2021.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (ACL)

The ACL was $178.5 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $224.3 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $45.8 million. The ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.55% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.68% at December 31, 2020. The reduction was primarily due to a $45.8 million reserve release for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, driven primarily by continued strong credit performance, low net charge-offs and improvement in macroeconomic factors.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

Nonperforming assets, including nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $159.6 million or 0.49% of total loans and other real estate owned at December 31, 2021, compared to $242.4 million or 0.74% at December 31, 2020.

CAPITAL TRANSACTIONS

During the fourth quarter of 2021 and in the fourth quarter of 2020, BancShares did not repurchase any shares of Class A common stock. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, BancShares did not repurchase any shares of Class A common stock compared to repurchases of 813,090 shares of Class A common stock for $333.8 million at an average cost per share of $410.48 for the comparable period in 2020. All Class A common stock repurchases completed in 2020 were consummated under previously approved authorizations. Following the expiration of our latest share repurchase authorization on July 31, 2020, share repurchase activity was suspended.

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

BancShares is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (“First Citizens Bank”) which helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens is continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 600 branches in 22 states. Industry specialists bring a depth of expertise that helps businesses and individuals meet their specific goals at every stage of their financial journey. First Citizens Bank brings together personal service and powerful tools to help customers do more with their money – and make more of their future. Visit First Citizens’ website at firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance of BancShares. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “targets,” “designed,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on BancShares’ current expectations and assumptions regarding BancShares’ business, the economy, and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other risk factors that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could affect BancShares’ future financial results and performance and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BancShares to differ materially from any anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic on BancShares’ business and customers, the financial success or changing conditions or strategies of BancShares’ customers or vendors, fluctuations in interest rates, actions of government regulators, the availability of capital and personnel, and the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of BancShares’ previous acquisition transaction(s), including the recently completed transaction with CIT, which acquisition risks include (1) disruption from the transaction, or recently completed mergers, with customer, supplier or employee relationships, (2) the possibility that the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the transaction may be greater than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected or unknown factors, events or liabilities, (3) reputational risk and the reaction of the parties’ customers to the transaction, (4) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the transaction may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, and (5) difficulties experienced in the integration of the businesses.

Except to the extent required by applicable laws or regulations, BancShares disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in BancShares’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in CIT’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as amended on Form 10-K/A, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, and its other filings with the SEC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$337,814  $362,048 
Overnight investments 9,114,660   4,347,336 
Investment in marketable equity securities (cost of $72,894 at December 31, 2021 and $84,837 at December 31, 2020) 97,528   91,680 
Investment securities available for sale (cost of $9,215,219 at December 31, 2021 and $6,911,965 at December 31, 2020) 9,203,427   7,014,243 
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $3,759,650 at December 31, 2021 and $2,838,499 at December 31, 2020) 3,809,453   2,816,982 
Loans held for sale 98,741   124,837 
Loans and leases 32,371,522   32,791,975 
Allowance for credit losses (178,493)  (224,314)
Net loans and leases 32,193,029   32,567,661 
Premises and equipment 1,233,418   1,251,283 
Other real estate owned 39,328   50,890 
Income earned not collected 134,237   145,694 
Goodwill 346,064   350,298 
Other intangible assets 43,085   50,775 
Other assets 1,657,356   783,953 
Total assets$58,308,140  $49,957,680 
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$21,404,808  $18,014,029 
Interest-bearing 30,001,286   25,417,580 
Total deposits 51,406,094   43,431,609 
Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 589,101   641,487 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 644,659   655,175 
Subordinated debt 477,564   504,518 
Other borrowings 72,155   88,470 
FDIC shared-loss payable    15,601 
Other liabilities 381,326   391,552 
Total liabilities 53,570,899   45,728,412 
Shareholders’ equity   
Common stock:   
Class A - $1 par value (16,000,000 shares authorized; 8,811,220 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 8,811   8,811 
Class B - $1 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; 1,005,185 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 1,005   1,005 
Preferred stock - $0.01 par value (10,000,000 shares authorized; 345,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; $1,000 per share liquidity preference) 339,937   339,937 
Retained earnings 4,377,712   3,867,252 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,776   12,263 
Total shareholders’ equity 4,737,241   4,229,268 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$58,308,140  $49,957,680 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three months ended Twelve months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021 		  December 31,
2020		  December 31,
2021 		  December 31,  
2020
Interest income         
Loans and leases$328,288  $319,214  $344,691 $1,294,813  $1,332,720
Investment securities interest and dividend income 39,670   39,246   31,166  145,200   144,459
Overnight investments 4,049   3,395   1,019  10,997   6,847
Total interest income 372,007   361,855   376,876  1,451,010   1,484,026
Interest expense         
Deposits 7,832   8,073   11,057  33,240   66,635
Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 260   358   374  1,312   1,610
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2,110   2,114   2,151  8,410   9,763
Subordinated debt 4,166   4,174   4,291  16,709   16,074
Other borrowings 237   249   287  1,005   1,775
Total interest expense 14,605   14,968   18,160  60,676   95,857
Net interest income 357,402   346,887   358,716  1,390,334   1,388,169
Provision (credit) for credit losses (5,138)  (1,120)  5,403  (36,835)  58,352
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 362,540   348,007   353,313  1,427,169   1,329,817
Noninterest income         
Wealth management services 32,902   31,935   27,624  128,788   102,776
Service charges on deposit accounts 26,479   24,858   22,886  94,756   87,662
Cardholder services, net 21,374   22,879   18,788  86,684   74,291
Other service charges and fees 9,270   9,205   8,082  35,923   30,911
Merchant services, net 7,282   8,409   6,108  33,140   24,122
Mortgage income 5,482   6,106   11,451  30,508   39,592
Insurance commissions 3,854   4,000   4,091  15,556   14,544
ATM income 1,468   1,481   1,404  6,002   5,758
Marketable equity securities gains, net 3,066   8,082   18,934  34,081   29,395
Realized gains on investment securities available for sale, net    3,350   5,281  33,119   60,253
Other 3,082   2,639   2,116  9,445   7,446
Total noninterest income 114,259   122,944   126,765  508,002   476,750
Noninterest expense         
Salaries and wages 160,774   160,947   150,835  623,194   590,020
Employee benefits 32,490   32,146   31,581  135,659   132,244
Occupancy expense 29,897   29,101   32,143  117,180   117,169
Equipment expense 30,237   30,229   29,481  119,171   115,535
Processing fees paid to third parties 16,041   15,602   12,306  59,743   44,791
FDIC insurance expense 3,871   3,661   3,337  14,132   12,701
Collection and foreclosure-related expenses 2,235   836   3,487  5,442   13,658
Merger-related expenses 9,862   7,013   5,342  29,463   17,450
Other 37,781   33,283   36,861  129,526   145,117
Total noninterest expense 323,188   312,818   305,373  1,233,510   1,188,685
Income before income taxes 153,611   158,133   174,705  701,661   617,882
Income taxes 30,329   34,060   36,621  154,202   126,159
Net income$123,282  $124,073  $138,084 $547,459  $491,723
Preferred stock dividends 4,636   4,636   4,636  18,544   14,062
Net income available to common shareholders$118,646  $119,437  $133,448 $528,915  $477,661
Weighted average common shares outstanding 9,816,405   9,816,405   9,816,405  9,816,405   10,056,654
Earnings per common share$12.09  $12.17  $13.59 $53.88  $47.50
Dividends declared per common share 0.47   0.47   0.47  1.88   1.67


SELECTED QUARTERLY RATIOS

 Three months ended
December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
SELECTED RATIOS (1)     
Book value per share at period-end$447.95  $432.07  $396.21 
Annualized return on average assets 0.84%  0.88%  1.11%
Annualized return on average equity 10.96   11.29   14.02 
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.35   14.30   13.81 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.47   12.32   11.63 
Common equity Tier 1 ratio 11.50   11.34   10.61 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.59   7.68   7.86 
(1) Capital ratios are preliminary

.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ASSET QUALITY DISCLOSURES

 Three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (1)  
ACL at beginning of period$183,194  $189,094  $223,936 
Provision for credit losses (5,138)  (1,120)  5,403 
Net charge-offs of loans and leases:     
Charge-offs (8,258)  (11,074)  (9,848)
Recoveries 8,695   6,293   4,823 
Net charge-offs of loans and leases 437   (4,781)  (5,025)
ACL at end of period$178,493  $183,193  $224,314 
ACL at end of period allocated to:     
PCD$14,802  $18,438  $23,987 
Non-PCD 163,691   164,756   200,327 
ACL at end of period$178,493  $183,194  $224,314 
Reserve for unfunded commitments$11,815  $11,472  $12,814 
SELECTED LOAN DATA     
Average loans and leases:     
PCD$356,997  $384,673  $479,302 
Non-PCD 32,030,717   32,222,960   32,374,204 
Loans and leases at period-end:     
PCD 337,624   373,255   462,882 
Non-PCD 32,033,898   32,142,934   32,329,093 
RISK ELEMENTS     
Nonaccrual loans and leases$120,306  $163,775  $191,483 
Other real estate owned 39,328   40,649   50,890 
Total nonperforming assets$159,634  $204,424  $242,373 
Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due$6,925  $5,614  $5,862 
RATIOS     
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans and leases(0.01)        %  0.06%  0.06%
ACL to total loans and leases(2):     
PCD 4.38   4.94   5.18 
Non-PCD 0.51   0.51   0.62 
Total 0.55   0.56   0.68 
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total loans, leases and other real estate owned 0.49   0.63   0.74 

(1) BancShares recorded no ACL on investment securities as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, or December 31, 2020.

(2) Loans originated in relation to the SBA-PPP do not have a recorded ACL. As of December 31, 2021, the ratio of ACL to total Non-PCD loans excluding SBA-PPP loans was 0.52% while the ratio of ACL to total loans excluding SBA-PPP loans was 0.56%. As of December 31, 2020, the ratio of ACL to total Non-PCD loans excluding SBA-PPP loans was 0.67% while the ratio of ACL to total loans excluding SBA-PPP loans was 0.74%.


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

 Three months ended
 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
 Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ Average   Yield/
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)Balance Interest  Rate (2) Balance Interest  Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2)
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS                 
Loans and leases (1)$32,488,033  $328,781 3.98% $32,707,591  $319,738 3.85% $32,964,390  $345,300 4.12%
Investment securities:                 
U.S. Treasury 560,737   1,401 0.99          526,072   250 0.19 
Government agency 832,821   1,381 0.66   824,499   2,076 1.01   695,757   1,574 0.90 
Mortgage-backed securities 9,300,971   28,597 1.23   9,164,180   29,056 1.27   7,981,834   21,130 1.06 
Corporate bonds 620,341   7,782 5.02   597,386   7,610 5.10   591,780   7,657 5.18 
Other investments 109,233   563 2.04   121,454   544 1.78   93,681   600 2.55 
Total investment securities 11,424,103   39,724 1.39   10,707,519   39,286 1.47   9,889,124   31,211 1.26 
Overnight investments 10,689,674   4,050 0.15   8,956,055   3,395 0.15   4,069,309   1,019 0.10 
Total interest-earning assets$54,601,810  $372,555 2.69  $52,371,165  $362,419 2.73  $46,922,823  $377,530 3.17 
Cash and due from banks 336,715       364,593       325,890     
Premises and equipment 1,239,037       1,239,111       1,262,831     
Allowance for credit losses (183,810)      (189,885)      (225,339)    
Other real estate owned 41,673       40,786       50,949     
Other assets 2,080,518       2,096,588       1,220,649     
Total assets$58,115,943      $55,922,358      $49,557,803     
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES                 
Interest-bearing deposits:                 
Checking with interest$11,993,935  $1,382 0.05% $11,323,503  $1,350 0.05% $9,688,744  $1,533 0.06%
Savings 4,140,161   324 0.03   3,979,389   342 0.03   3,230,625   306 0.04 
Money market accounts 10,357,923   2,223 0.09   9,866,327   2,357 0.09   8,529,816   3,242 0.15 
Time deposits 2,517,265   3,903 0.62   2,599,006   4,024 0.61   3,017,044   5,976 0.79 
Total interest-bearing deposits 29,009,284   7,832 0.11   27,768,225   8,073 0.12   24,466,229   11,057 0.18 
Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 650,123   260 0.16   672,114   358 0.21   684,311   374 0.22 
Other short-term borrowings                    
Long-term borrowings 1,217,099   6,513 2.12   1,222,452   6,537 2.12   1,250,682   6,729 2.13 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 30,876,506  $14,605 0.19   29,662,791  $14,968 0.20   26,401,222  $18,160 0.27 
Demand deposits 22,229,233       21,338,862       18,657,083     
Other liabilities 377,286       384,113       373,403     
Shareholders' equity 4,632,918       4,536,592       4,126,095     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$58,115,943      $55,922,358      $49,557,803     
Interest rate spread    2.50%     2.53%     2.90%
Net interest income and net yield on interest-earning assets  $357,950 2.58%   $347,451 2.61%   $359,370 3.02%

(1) Loans and leases include PCD and non-PCD loans, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Yields related to loans, leases and securities exempt from both federal and state income taxes, federal income taxes only, or state income taxes only are stated on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming statutory federal income tax rates of 21.0% for all periods presented, as well as state income tax rates of 3.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, and 3.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The taxable-equivalent adjustment was $548 thousand, $564 thousand, and $654 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.


