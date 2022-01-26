Global Heparin Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Pfizer, Sanofi and LEO Pharma Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heparin Market By Type, By Application, By Route of Administration, By End Use, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Heparin Market size is expected to reach $10 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Heparin is also called unfractionated heparin (UFH). It refers to a glycosaminoglycan that naturally forms in the body. Heparin is widely used as an anticoagulant in medicine that acts as a blood thinner. Thus, it finds its application in the treatment of unstable angina and heart attacks. It can either injected into a vein or under the skin. Acute coronary syndrome, pulmonary embolism, atrial fibrillation, deep vein thrombosis, cardiopulmonary bypass & hemofiltration during cardiac surgery can be treated by the use of heparin. Nowadays, it is also used in major orthopedic surgeries like hip and knee replacements.



As per the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018, it is estimated that more than 900,000 people in the U.S. are suffering from pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis every year. This factor is anticipated to boost the regional demand in the forecast period. The geriatric population is at greater risk of various chronic diseases like deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The increasing incidences of chronic diseases will positively influence the expansion of the heparin market across the globe. Moreover, the introduction of highly precise and upgraded heparin products by the market players will boost the growth of the heparin market.



COVID-19 Impact



The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely affected the healthcare sector. It has disrupted workflows in the health care system all across the globe. Due to this viral disease, a number of industries were forced to shut their doors temporarily. It also includes several subdomains of health care. However, it has a positive effect on the heparin market as there is a surge in demand for various medical services. A large number of patients who are suffering from COVID-19, their lungs are severely affected as it is a respiratory disease. The demand for heparin has been increased during the pandemic as it is used to control respiratory inflation. It causes thinning of the blood and reduces the risk of a blood clot.



Anticoagulant medications also include low molecular weight heparins which are well-tolerated and they have fewer side effects. Irrespective of risk ratings, patients who get admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 infection are treated with prophylactic-dose of low molecular weight heparin. In the suspected COVID-19 infected patients, a baseline chest CT scan is performed and they are needed to be admitted to the hospital. Various scientific studies revealed that the LMW heparin is capable of binding with SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein. So, it can be used as an effective therapeutic approach to reduce thrombosis and pulmonary embolism complications that arise in SARS-CoV-2 patients. As a result, heparin can be used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Though, various clinical studies & development are in progress to improve LMWH's efficacy.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Low Molecular Weight Heparin, Unfractionated Heparin and Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin. There is no necessity for daily blood monitoring if treated with LMWH. All these factors are expected to boost the growth of the heparin market. Furthermore, according to a scientific study that was published in NEJM Journal Watch, the low occurrence of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia is expected to contribute towards the segment growth. Ultra-low molecular weight heparin is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming years because of the commercialization of these products with enhanced pharmacological effects.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Atrial Fibrillation, Coronary Artery Disease, Venous Thromboembolism, Renal Impairment and Other Applications. Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is expected to witness fastest growth rate in the heparin market over the forecast years. Venous thromboembolism is of two types viz. pulmonary embolism (PE) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Due to increasing awareness about thrombosis, there is increased demand for heparin. It is one of the major factors boosting the segment growth.



Route of Administration Outlook



Based on Route of Administration, the market is segmented into Subcutaneous and Intravenous. The subcutaneous segment dominated the market in 2020. It is expected to showcase the fastest growth rate and expected to see a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period due to less cost associated with hospitalization. Moreover, according to the patient's perspective, the subcutaneous route is highly popular among the patients due to its ease of administration and increasing preference for home care, thus reducing the duration of treatment. Furthermore, other benefits of this route of administration comprise a lesser risk of systemic infection and better quality of life.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Outpatient and Inpatient. The outpatient segment garnered the maximum revenue share of the market in 2020 and expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. The preference for the subcutaneous route of administration has been increased among the patients. Thus, it is acting as a major factor contributing to the growth of the market.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the heparin market in 2020. This is due to the rising cases of cardiovascular disorders in this region. Additionally, there is a higher level of healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness among people which is expected to boost the regional market. Another factor that is likely to drive the demand for heparin is the advanced healthcare infrastructure in this region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., LEO Pharma A/S, and Viatris, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Heparin Market by Type

3.1 Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market by Region

3.2 Global Unfractionated Heparin Market by Region

3.3 Global Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Heparin Market by Application

4.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Market by Region

4.2 Global Coronary Artery Disease Market by Region

4.3 Global Venous Thromboembolism Market by Region

4.4 Global Renal Impairment Market by Region

4.5 Global Other Applications Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Heparin Market by Route of Administration

5.1 Global Subcutaneous Market by Region

5.2 Global Intravenous Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Heparin Market by End Use

6.1 Global Outpatient Market by Region

6.2 Global Inpatient Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Heparin Market by Region

7.1 North America Heparin Market

7.1.1 North America Heparin Market by Type

7.1.1.1 North America Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market by Country

7.1.1.2 North America Unfractionated Heparin Market by Country

7.1.1.3 North America Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin Market by Country



Chapter 8. North America Heparin Market by Application



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Baxter International, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.3.1 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.1.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.3.1.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.4 Pfizer, Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5 Sanofi S.A.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.7 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.8 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expense

9.9 LEO Pharma A/S

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Regional Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expense

9.10. Viatris, Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Analysis

9.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.10.4 Research & Development Expense

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flphl3