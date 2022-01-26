Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market Expected to Reach Over USD 29.45 Billion by 2028 – Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market size is expected to reach over USD 29.45 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Market Synopsis

Increasing Demand for Intelligent Packaging to reduce Food Wastage is stimulating the use of these packaging products which fuels the market growth. Costs related with R&D activities is hampering the growth of the market. Recent New Product Launches and Innovations is creating an opportunity for the Active, Smart, and Intelligent market. Easy availability of substitute products is posing a challenge for the Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging market globally, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market by Active packaging type (Gas scavengers/emitters, Moisture scavengers, Microwave susceptors, Other active packaging technologies), by End-user (Food and beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Logistics), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/active-smart-and-intelligent-packaging-market-1174/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 170+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List of Prominent Players in the Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market:

Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.)

Multisorb Technologies (U.S.)

Ball Corporation (U.S.)

Amcor limited (Australia)

Sysco Corporation (U.S.)

Timestrip PLC (U.K.)

Paksense Incorporated (U.S.)

M&G USA Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company



Market Dynamics:

Driver: Research and Development Activities is Expected to Provide Growth

Ongoing R&D for the acknowledgment of active packaging to minimize preservatives in items and grow shelf life is likely to boost the active packaging demand from key market players of personal care and cosmetics.

Consumer counterfeiting and interaction are likely to be major concerning determinants in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market in personal care and cosmetics. Implementation of smart labels and codes is increasing for enhancing the interaction between brands and consumers with the help of IoT technologies. In the active, smart and intelligent packaging market globally for personal care and cosmetics, authenticity is likely to witness high demand.

Opportunity: Opportunities in F&B Sector

Food and beverages sector has unravelled new growth opportunities within the active and smart intelligent packaging market globally. The demand for packaging food products has stemmed out of the increasing inclination of the people towards ready to eat food products. Besides this, restaurants have also become aware about how consumers are passionate about food packaging. After easing of lockdown restrictions which were imposed at the outbreak of COVID, volume of demand seen across online channels for food delivery has skyrocketed. This determinant, coupled with packaging engineering advancements, has enabled the fresh revenues inflow into the active and smart intelligent packaging market globally.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/active-smart-and-intelligent-packaging-market-1174/1

Benefits of Purchasing Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Regional Trends

Asia Pacific is likely to witness substantial growth. AIPIA China Summit, held in July 2019, indexed the advantages of intelligent and active packaging technologies for several manufacturing sectors in China. The program has been formed to explain China's demand for smart packaging and about how different and new technologies can be adapted to the packaging sector to offer real value. In India, around 40% of foodstuffs is going to before reaching the market. Most of it traps moisture, and causes the food to rapidly deteriorate, which requires intelligent and active use packaging.

Recent Developments

Feb, 2020: After signing a deal to acquire Smartrac’s transponder division, Avery Dennison announced the location of its next RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) manufacturing facility, first in Brazil and fifth in the world. The new factory will be located in Vinhedo (SP). Avery Dennison partners with Impinj and NXP to develop world-class RFID tags and incorporates the latest chip technology into its packaging solutions.





After signing a deal to acquire Smartrac’s transponder division, Avery Dennison announced the location of its next RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) manufacturing facility, first in Brazil and fifth in the world. The new factory will be located in Vinhedo (SP). Avery Dennison partners with Impinj and NXP to develop world-class RFID tags and incorporates the latest chip technology into its packaging solutions. Oct, 2019: Amcor Capsules and integrated solutions provider Toppan Printing have teamed up for a new NFC-enabled anti-counterfeiting system for wine and spirits. The new InTact capsule incorporates an NFC tag that detects opening or tampering, to prevent grey-market diversion and fraudulent refilling. The tag is discreetly integrated on the inside of the capsule, which allows alcoholic beverage manufacturers to adopt it without having to make drastic changes to filling and packaging processes.





June, 2018: Tyco Retail Solutions launched new Sensormatic Health, Beauty and Cosmetic Labels, offering an anti-theft function for cosmetic products, owing to size and shape constraints.





Tyco Retail Solutions launched new Sensormatic Health, Beauty and Cosmetic Labels, offering an anti-theft function for cosmetic products, owing to size and shape constraints. Jan, 2018: La Roche Posay’s My UV Patch by L’Oreal, started using Near-field communication (NFC), and augmented reality technology, supported by a custom mobile app, to deliver a personalized consumer experience, which specifically caters to current consumers’ lifestyles and behavioral trends.



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/active-smart-and-intelligent-packaging-market-1174

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market by Active packaging type (Gas scavengers/emitters, Moisture scavengers, Microwave susceptors, Other active packaging technologies), by End-user (Food and beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Logistics), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/active-smart-and-intelligent-packaging-market-904254

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market?

How will the Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market?

What is the Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 19.33 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 29.45 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Active packaging type: - Gas scavengers/emitters, Moisture scavengers, Microwave susceptors, Other active packaging technologies



End-user: - Food and beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Logistics, Other end-user industries Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America,

and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy,

Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina,

GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s

five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis,

regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by

segments and region, company market share analysis,

and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/active-smart-and-intelligent-packaging-market-1174/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Hermetic Packaging Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hermetic-packaging-market-1218

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hermetic-packaging-market-1218 Packaged Substation Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/packaged-substation-market-1117

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/packaged-substation-market-1117 Beverage Packaging Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/beverage-packaging-market-1080

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/beverage-packaging-market-1080 Agricultural Packaging Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-packaging-market-1056

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs