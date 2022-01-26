The Middle East and Africa data center market witnessed investments of USD 6.55 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 12.19 billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150809/?utm_source=GNW

55 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 12.19 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.90 % during 2022-2027



The Middle East & African countries are working toward the adoption of digital transformation to attract foreign investments. Moreover, 5G network deployment fuels the digital transformation, IoT, smart cities, and the fourth industrial revolution.



The following factors driving the growth of the Middle East and Africa data center market:



• Cloud adoption driving data center investments

• Big data & IoT fueling data center investments

• On-premises infrastructure migrating to colocation & managed services

• Deployment of modular data centers

• Covid-19 on data center investments

• 5G deployments fueling edge data center deployment

• Smart city initiatives driving data center investments

• Deployment of submarine cables and inland cables

• Increase in the adoption of renewable energy sources

• Adoption of advanced IT infrastructure in data centers



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The Middle East & Africa data center market has attracted significant investments in recent years, led by countries such as Israel, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria.

• Investments in submarine cables in the Middle East & African region have increased considerably over the years, with the government and enterprises continuously strengthening fiber infrastructure for better connectivity with other countries, which will further drive data center investments.

• Submarine cables such as Africa-1, 2Africa, India Europe Xpress (IEX), Oman Australia Cable (OAC), PEACE cable, Equiano, and METISS are expected to be functional during the forecast period.

• Telecommunication service providers and global colocation operators are the major investors in the data center industry in the Middle East& Africa region. Major cloud service providers are expected to expand their presence in the region during the forecast period.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• In the IT infrastructure segment, major revenue is generated by servers as the growth in data generation is fueling the demand for faster processing and efficient servers. This is followed by revenue from storage due to the growing adoption of flash storage among data centers and network infrastructure revenues in the Middle East and Africa data center market.

• The investment in data center cooling accounts for 15–20% of the total investment in data center construction, excluding the adoption of IT infrastructure. Cooling systems and IT infrastructure are the predominant power consumers in data centers.

• The general construction segment involves multiple parties with the presence of several vendors in the Middle East & Africa data center market. Apart from the construction, installation, and commissioning services, data centers are also majorly investing in improving physical security, monitoring, and management of facilities through data center infrastructure management (DCIM) on a real-time basis.

• The water consumption by CRAH units plays a vital role in their adoption and is likely to be considered during the selection of vendors. These units are installed in the data centers according to hot/cold aisle containment design, with various airflow paths for both cold air entry and hot air exit out of the data center’s computer room. Data centers are now being built with flexible designs, in which additional or high-power-capacity units can be incorporated within days or weeks, depending on the customers’ requirements.



Market Segmentation by Infrastructure



• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



Market Segmentation by IT infrastructure



• Server Infrastructure

• Storage Infrastructure

• Network Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure



• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgear

• Power Distribution Units

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems



• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique



• Air-Based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-Based Cooling Technique



Market Segmentation by General Construction



• Core & Shell Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Engineering & Building Design

• Physical Security

• Fire Detection & Suppression

• DCIM/BMS



Market Segmentation by Tier Standard



• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Global cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, and Tencent, among others, are expanding their presence with new cloud regions in the Middle East & Africa region. These providers already have a strong physical presence in metro cities and are significant high-density adopters, mission-critical servers, storage infrastructure, and network infrastructure.

• HPE, Dell Technologies, IBM, Huawei, Lenovo, NetApp, and Cisco Systems are among the major revenue generators for IT infrastructure in the market. The innovations in the IT infrastructure space will result in the launch of new solutions at an affordable cost that suits enterprises’ operational business needs and has a strong presence in the market.

• Flash storage arrays that match the performance requirement of Middle East & Africa enterprises will witness higher adoption in the market. Flash will become a mandatory storage platform for I/O intensive workloads among organizations in the upcoming years.



Key IT Infrastructure Providers



• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hitachi Vantara

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Inspur

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Oracle



Key Support Infrastructure Providers



• 4Energy

• ABB

• Airedale International Air Conditioning

• Alfa Laval

• Canovate

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• EAE Group

• Eaton

• EVAPCO

• Enlogic

• Enrogen

• HITEC Power Protection

• Johnson Controls

• Legrand

• Master Power Technologies

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce

• Schneider Electric

• Shenzhen Envicool Technology

• Siemens

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group



Key Construction Contractors



• Abbeydale Projects

• Advanced Vision Morocco

• AECOM

• Aldar Properties

• Anel Group

• Arup

• ARSMAGNA

• Ashi & Bushnag

• Atkins

• B2 Architects

• CAP DC

• Chess Enterprises

• Copy Cat Group

• Dar Group

• DC Pro Engineering

• Deerns

• Eastra Solutions

• Edarat Group

• EDS Engineers

• Egypro

• EGEC

• ENMAR Engineering

• Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

• HATCO

• HHM Building Contracting

• Hill International

• H&MV Engineering

• ICS Nett

• Ingenium Engineers

• INT’LTEC Group

• ISG

• Interkel

• JLB Architects

• Laing O’Rourke

• Linesight

• M+W Group (EXYTE)

• Mace

• Mercury Engineering

• McLaren Construction

• MWK Engineering

• Orascom Construction

• Prota Engineering

• Qatar Site and Power

• RED Engineering

• Royal HaskoningDHV

• RW Armstrong

• Shaker Group

• Sterling & Wilson

• Summit Technology Solutions

• Tri-Star Construction

• Turner & Townsend

• United Egypt

• Westwood Management



Key Data Center Investors



• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Africa Data Centres

• Bynet Data Communications

• EdgeConneX

• Equinix

• Etisalat

• Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)

• Group 42

• Gulf Data Hub

• io (Digital Realty)

• IXAfrica

• Moro Hub

• Meeza

• Microsoft

• MainOne(MDXi)

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Ooredoo

• Paratus Namibia

• Rack Centre

• Raxio Data Centres

• Turkcell

• Telecom Egypt

• Teraco Data Environments

• Wingu

• Zain



New Entrants



• Infinity

• Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

• Vantage Data Centers



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• In 2021, in the Middle East, the UAE was the major contributor with investment in over 10 data center investments. In Africa, South Africa witnessed the major investments of around six data center facilities, followed by Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Morocco

• In terms of 5G network deployment, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Turkey, Israel, and Qatar have witnessed 5G network deployments on a commercial and trial basis.

• The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Israel have witnessed investments in smart city development to fuel the Middle East data center market growth. In Africa, several government bodies have taken initiatives to develop special economic zones and industrial parks provide tax exemptions for data center development



Market Segmentation by Geography



• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Turkey

• Oman

• Israel

• Qatar

• Bahrain

• Kuwait

• Jordan

• Other Middle Eastern Countries



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. Who are the new entrants in the Middle East and Africa data center market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Middle East & Africa data center market?

3. How many data centers have become operational or were under construction in the Middle East during the year 2021?

4. What segments are covered in the Middle East and Africa data center market?

5. What are some of the key opportunities and trends in the Middle East and Africa data center market?

