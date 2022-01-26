Coalition Appoints Chung-Man Tam as its First Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalition , the leading digital insurance and security company, today announced it has appointed Chung-Man Tam as its first Chief Product Officer. His appointment comes on the heels of Coalition’s rapid growth in 2021, including a $205 million funding round at a $3.5 billion valuation and the acquisition of technology-powered broker platform Attune.



“Coalition is redefining what’s possible in modern insurance by protecting businesses from ever-increasing risks with meaningful data and a personalized approach,” said Tam. “I’m excited to be a part of the company’s journey of incentivizing digital risk reduction and reimagining what the insurtech industry is truly capable of through unparalleled product innovation.”

Most recently, Tam served as Senior Vice President of Product Development at digital payments company Affirm, where he led product management, design and research for Affirm's leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) business. During his tenure, he oversaw the rapid expansion of Affirm's merchant product suite into leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Shopify. He also expanded responsible access to BNPL for consumers via direct-to-consumer products such as Debit+ card and new payment-style products such as Split Pay. Tam was previously CEO of corporate housing company 2nd Address and held leadership roles at Chartboost, Google, Yahoo and Sequoia Capital.

“Chung-Man’s visionary product leadership will further accelerate and scale our product suite on top of an incredible period of growth,” said Coalition co-founder and CEO Joshua Motta. “He is an innovative strategist with a proven track record of turning creative, industry-changing ideas into real-world results.”

As Coalition continues to build comprehensive insurance policies designed to protect businesses against modern digital and cyber risks, Tam will lead product strategy and development, reporting directly to Motta. He will oversee and work closely with the product marketing team to scale and launch additional products, helping small and mid-sized businesses combat digital risk. Tam will also work with the threat intelligence team to ensure that Coalition’s product suite stays ahead of the latest emerging risks customers face today.

About Coalition

Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security technology, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate digital risk. Backed by leading global insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Arch Insurance, Lloyd's of London, and Zurich North America, Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in the United States, CAD $20M of coverage in Canada, and up to USD $5 million of D&O and EPL coverage in the United States. Coalition's risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and digital tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of modern risks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition's team is global with employees based across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Portugal.

Media Contact

Shevaun Betzler

Highwire PR for Coalition

coalition@highwirepr.com