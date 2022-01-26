Bitcoin Well Signs Exclusive Agreement to Offer Bitcoin Services for National Retailer Memory Express

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well (the “Company” or “BTCW”), a technology company building and utilizing products that offer safe and easy ways to buy, sell and use Bitcoin, is pleased to announce a services agreement with Memory Express to process cryptocurrency payments for Memory Express’ online customers. Bitcoin Well will also be installing Bitcoin ATMs in Memory Express stores across Canada.



Memory Express recently launched Bitcoinmarketplace.com, an e-commerce storefront designed for cryptocurrency users, miners and newcomers, with thousands of products available for purchase using Bitcoin, and, in the near future, other popular altcoins. As a retailer in Canada for the last 26 years, Memory Express received frequent customer feedback requesting the ability to process payments in Bitcoin. Memory Express’ response - BitcoinMarketplace.com.

Bitcoin Well will utilize it’s existing blockchain and DeFi technology on a fee-for-service basis to act as the bitcoin payment processor for Memory Express to convert the cryptocurrency received online at Bitcoinmarketplace.com into Canadian dollars.

“We are excited to be partnering with Memory Express on their Bitcoin e-commerce business,” said Adam O’Brien, Founder & CEO, Bitcoin Well. “This is yet another opportunity for us to put our Bitcoin infrastructure to work with an incredible Canadian retailer of nearly three decades. We are excited to see more businesses understand the benefits of using Bitcoin in their business, and we are ready to utilize our existing and scalable systems to continue servicing this massive B2B market.”

“We are happy to be working with Bitcoin Well for our payment processing needs. Many of our customers are Bitcoin enthusiasts, and have purchased hardware here for their mining rigs,” said Alex Szecsy, Business Development Manager of Memory Express. “As cryptos gained popularity over the years, more and more customers actively lobbied Memory Express to accept Bitcoin. We are excited to announce it will be possible very soon with BitcoinMarketplace.com.”

Memory Express has been the premier destination for gamers, business, and home users for computer products. There are 15 stores across Canada in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, London, Hamilton, Ottawa, and Etobicoke, with more planned for Regina, Mississauga, and Markham. Bitcoin Well will be installing Bitcoin ATMs in Memory Express stores this year. Bitcoin Well has more than 200 ATMs across Canada in the UK and is the second largest cryptocurrency ATM service provider in both markets with additional international expansion plans in 2022.

“We have expanded the Bitcoin Well Bitcoin ATM network by an incredible 475% in the last two years,” said Adam O’Brien, Founder & CEO, Bitcoin Well. “We will continue to look for opportunities to expand our ATM portfolio with a keen focus on our ATM Partner Program, and building out our Ghostlab software as a service business to provide financial software to a market of more than 35,000 cryptocurrency ATMs that is constantly growing worldwide.”

“Bitcoin Well ATMs are now being added to our brick & mortar stores to increase accessibility for our customers,” said Alex Szecsy, Business Development Manager of Memory Express. “This collaborative partnership will allow people to buy and sell Bitcoin in a familiar environment with trusted brands. We're delighted to launch our first venture into the world of cryptocurrencies and we're proud to say that our decision was catalyzed thanks to our very loyal customers.”

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well (TSXV: BTCW) offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy and sell bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network, white glove in-person service and a suite of web-based transaction services. Based on management’s assessment of publicly-available data, Bitcoin Well is the first publicly traded Bitcoin ATM company in the world, with an enterprising consolidation strategy to deliver accretive and cost-effective expansion in North America and globally. As leaders of the longest-running, founder-led Bitcoin ATM company in Canada, management of Bitcoin Well brings deep operational capabilities that span the entire value chain along with access to proprietary, cutting-edge software development that supports further expansion. Bitcoin Well is on a mission to shift the relationship that society has with money by offering an ecosystem of products and services that make Bitcoin accessible and understood. This ecosystem includes non-custodial financial offerings (both in-person and online); technology development, including SaaS and internal technology developments through Ghostlab, the technology arm of the business; and educational resources designed with the needs of both the customers, and the industry, in mind.

Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram to keep up to date with our business. For OTC location information visit bitcoinwell.com/appointment/ .

About Memory Express

Since 1996, Memory Express has established a leadership position as the premier destination for computer products and services. Starting from a humble beginning, they have grown into a multi-million dollar company with 15 retail locations across Canada. Their success is a result of all the people who walk through their doors each and every day – their customers, their staff, and their vendor partners. 100% Canadian owned & operated, their customer base has grown exponentially from year to year through referrals and word of mouth. During this time, they have also achieved premier partnership levels with key vendors such as Microsoft, Intel, and AMD. For more information see the website at Memory Express .

Bitcoin Well Contact Information

For investor information, please contact:

Bitcoin Well

10142 82 Avenue NW

Edmonton, AB T6E 1Z4

bitcoinwell.com

Adam O’Brien, President & CEO or

Dave Bradley, Chief Revenue Officer

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Myles Dougan, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 587 982 2769

m.dougan@bitcoinwell.com

For media queries and further information, please contact:

Karen Smola, Director of Marketing

Tel: 587 735 1570

k.smola@bitcoinwell.com

Memory Express Contact Information

Alex Szecsy

Business Development Manager

Memory Express Inc.

Tel: 403 398 4533 ext. 1145

Alex.szecsy@memoryexpress.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Reader Advisory / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding Bitcoin Well which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions. Except as required by law, Bitcoin Well does not intend to update any changes to such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.