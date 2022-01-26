DirectRx Pharmacy Announces Second Consecutive Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation From ACHC and New Certification From WBENC

TROY, Mich., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent specialty pharmacy DirectRx has scored the hat trick of accreditations with its combination of ACHC, URAC and WBENC approvals. After receiving its first ACHC accreditation in 2015, independent specialty pharmacy DirectRx today announced it has once again received the Specialty Pharmacy (SRX) accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), a national organization developed by homecare and alternate-site healthcare industry providers. Additionally, DirectRx has earned re-certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The announcements were made by Amanda Berishaj, PharmD, of DirectRx.



The reaccreditation by ACHC joins the company’s Specialty Pharmacy accreditation by URAC, along with its WBENC recertification, making DirectRx one of the few independent, specialty pharmacies to have achieved and maintained all three prestigious accreditations. The standards for ACHC accreditation promote quality services and ensure optimum care for the patient. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care. The entire accreditation process is a collaborative, educational, and genuinely patient-focused approach which has gained respect and recognition as an accrediting organization uniquely committed to health care providers.

“As a family-owned business, owned and operated by doctors of pharmacy, we are proud to receive this accreditation once again,” said Amanda Berishaj PharmD, of DirectRx. “With more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, the leadership team at DirectRx is experienced, innovative and accessible to our patients. We have worked hard to ensure that our company continues to fulfill the requirements set forth by ACHC since first receiving our accreditation in 2015, and we look forward to maintaining and exceeding those expectations in the future.”

The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council’s (WBENC) national standard of certification is a process that includes an in-depth review of the business and its legal and financial documents, as well as an in-depth site inspection. The certification process confirms that the business is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

“Through these three accreditations, we are confident that our specialty pharmacy patients will remain within our carefully coordinated circle of care,” Berishaj added. “At DirectRx, there are no gaps in patient care between physician and pharmacy because we believe that collaboration and communication are critical to creating favorable treatment outcomes. We are large enough to provide the full range of specialty medications, yet small enough to care that each patient stays on their prescribed regimen and receives the support they need throughout the course of their treatment.”

Specialty Pharmacy includes disease specific clinical monitoring as well as patient compliance and adherence programs. Achieving accreditation is a process where healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards.

URAC’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation provides an external validation of excellence in Specialty Pharmacy Management and provides Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) oriented processes that improve operations and enhance compliance.

ACHC is a ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS. ACHC is the provider’s choice for accreditation because of its personal Account Advisors, relevant and realistic standards, competitive pricing, and consultative approach to accreditation. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care. #ACHC

WBENC is the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. WBENC is a resource for nearly 700 U.S. companies and government agencies that rely on WBENC's certification as an integral part of their supplier diversity programs.

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, is dedicated to providing patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. Unlike other pharmacies, DirectRx is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy. As a family-owned business, the company has grown to serve 46 states since its inception more than three decades ago. Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders. www.DirectRx.com

