Rapid7 Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc . (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.



The 2022 GEI expands globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

“At Rapid7, it is our mission to advance diversity, equity and inclusion and to create a culture where every person has an equal opportunity to build an exceptional career,” said Christina Luconi, Chief People Officer at Rapid7. “While we continue to strive to create a more inclusive, equitable and diverse workplace each and every day, we are proud of our fourth consecutive inclusion in Bloomberg’s GEI because it recognizes our work supporting our fundamental belief in gender equality.”

“We are proud to recognize Rapid7 and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”

Rapid 7 submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal®, those that have a market capitalization of USD 1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index. For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year’s index visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/gei .

To learn more about working at Rapid7 and to view hundreds of jobs openings across all types of positions all around the world - including both in-person and remote roles in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States - visit https://www.rapid7.com/careers/ .

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 9,900 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on Twitter .

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision- makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company’s strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is the core of Bloomberg Professional Services . For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

Rapid7 Press Contact

Kelly Crummey

Corporate Communications

press@rapid7.com

(617) 921-8089

Rapid7 Investor Contact

Sunil Shah

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277