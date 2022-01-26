Telemedicine Company SwiftMD Announces New Site and Telehealth App

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SwiftMD, a telehealth company with the highest utilization rate in the industry, announced today the launch of its newly designed website, SwiftMD.com, and telehealth app as part of a brand refresh.

The revamped website features a modern, streamlined design and new messaging that targets the markets they're catering to (K-12, colleges and universities, government agencies, unions, TPAs, self-insured companies and payors) and highlights the telemedicine company's pioneering adoption of the capitation model and money-back guarantee.

"The website rebrand continues to build on our success in providing access to quality care with an ease of use approach," said John Lawlor, President and CEO of SwiftMD. "And our new tagline - Talk to a Doctor. Anytime. Anywhere - reinforces how patients can take advantage of our 24/7 telehealth service in any setting, be it at home, or in the office."

The new website messaging also spotlights how the telehealth company has eliminated lengthy patient registration forms and sped up the physician callback time. "Unlike other telehealth platforms out there, SwiftMD doesn't make its patients fill out a single registration form," said Lawlor. "Furthermore, the average callback time to connect to a doctor is just 7 minutes. We're living up to the promise of our name, SwiftMD."

In addition to the new website design, SwiftMD is also officially announcing the release of their telehealth app. Available in both the App Store and Google Play, the telehealth app connects SwiftMD members with U.S. board-certified physicians 24/7 through an audio or video call.

"Although SwiftMD already provides the highest utilization in the industry, we wanted to upgrade our telehealth app to help members gain unlimited and effortless access to our exclusive high-quality physician group for the most common illnesses," said Lawlor. "We pride ourselves on offering the highest healthcare cost savings: from no consult-fees for patients to our ROI guarantee for any client whose utilization rate doesn't meet their goals."

SwiftMD.com will be continuously updated with news of partnerships, new services and benefits, company milestones, and press releases.

For more information about SwiftMD or to sign up as an employer, group, broker or medical provider, visit SwiftMD.com.

For all inquiries, please contact jmccrary@swiftmd.com.

About SwiftMD

Headquartered in Exton, PA, SwiftMD is a telehealth company that boasts the highest utilization rate in the industry thanks to its innovative capitation model and money-back guarantee. With a mission of providing a quick and easy way for patients and caregivers to connect with physicians virtually for non-emergency medical care, SwiftMD reduces the burden on crowded ERs and the shortage of primary physicians. Their telemedicine platform features U.S. board-certified doctors that provide 24/7 care exclusively for SwiftMD patients, which makes scheduling telehealth sessions faster and more efficient, improving the quality of care.

