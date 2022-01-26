Cellebrite’s Training, Certification, and Advisory Programs Upskill Customers to Resolve Digital Investigation Challenges through Continuous Capabilities Development

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced a new course curriculum from the Cellebrite Academy. The broad range of training, certifications, and new service offerings enable customers to address challenges presented by digital evidence in their investigative missions and achieve continuous professional development. The curriculum is designed to prepare law enforcement to tackle emerging crimes effectively and help corporate investigators gain important insights and protect their businesses and employees.



Miri Mishor Goldenberg, Cellebrite’s SVP of Global Customer Services, said: “Approximately half of agency management surveyed by Cellebrite in our 2021 Digital Intelligence Benchmark Report believe law enforcement staff have not been sufficiently trained to handle the growing challenges in the digital investigation age, revealing the significant need for our course offerings. With more than 12,000 students trained by Cellebrite in 2021, we are excited to introduce in 2022 more courses on state-of-the-art investigative practices to help customers upskill their staff as part of their efforts to modernize their investigative practices.”

“Cellebrite provides high-quality, hands-on learning and certification that can quickly build knowledge of Cellebrite’s investigative Digital Intelligence Platform,” said Chief Brent Blankley, City of Tuscaloosa Police Department. “Offering flexible and customizable access to technical skills building around digital investigations is a great value proposition for investigative teams in keeping up with the latest technology trends or for individuals preparing to enter the digital intelligence field or advance their careers through this specialization.”

New Courses Include:

Cellebrite Advanced Video Analysis (CAVA). This five-day advanced course is designed to help investigators conduct analysis on videos using best practice methodology for evidence-handling and reporting and will prepare investigators for multiple industry standard certifications.





This five-day advanced course is designed to help investigators conduct analysis on videos using best practice methodology for evidence-handling and reporting and will prepare investigators for multiple industry standard certifications. Cellebrite Apple Forensic Fundamentals (CAFF). This four-day course is designed to help investigators and forensic examiners understand forensic best practices for acquiring an image for macOS and iOS system, the HFS+ and APFS file system.





This four-day course is designed to help investigators and forensic examiners understand forensic best practices for acquiring an image for macOS and iOS system, the HFS+ and APFS file system. Cellebrite Apple Intermediate Forensics (CAIF). This three-day course is designed to extend investigators’ knowledge of forensic best practices for macOS and iOS system, the HFS+ and APFS file system, encryption and more.





This three-day course is designed to extend investigators’ knowledge of forensic best practices for macOS and iOS system, the HFS+ and APFS file system, encryption and more. Cellebrite Corporate Investigator Fundamentals (CCIF). This four-day course is designed for beginner-level corporate investigators who seek to learn about tools, software, methods, and workflows to investigate security issues in a corporate environment.



New Advisory Programs Include:



Monitoring and Evaluation Services. To improve current and future modern investigative workflow outputs, outcomes, and impact, our Subject Matter Experts will serve as your trusted advisors to both guide and evaluate customers to ensure successful project completion.





To improve current and future modern investigative workflow outputs, outcomes, and impact, our Subject Matter Experts will serve as your trusted advisors to both guide and evaluate customers to ensure successful project completion. Assessment, Monitoring, and Evaluation (AM&E) Services. Combined with our Monitoring and Evaluation Services, our team of highly trained Subject Matter Experts will perform a gap assessment of your organization’s investigative workflow to develop a customized plan of action to help modernize your investigative practices.

For a complete list of Cellebrite’s latest in-person instructor-led, live online, and on-demand, course offerings, please visit the Cellebrite Learning Center at www.cellebritelearningcenter.com, or contact your local Training Specialist to book a class at TS_Support@cellebrite.com.

The Cellebrite Learning Center is home to dozens of guided training programs designed to help agencies and individuals achieve their educational and professional goals, and offers certifications for mobile forensics courses, investigative courses, computer forensics course, and authorized partner courses. CLC’s core offerings include Cellebrite Mobile Forensic Fundamentals (CMFF), Cellebrite Certified Operator (CCO), Cellebrite Certified Physical Analyst (CCPA), and Cellebrite Advanced Smartphone Analysis (CASA).

