5x5 Technologies Names Former Google Executive Erich Nachbar New Head of AI

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5x5 Technologies Inc. today announced the appointment of Erich Nachbar to lead the company's artificial intelligence group. Nachbar is the former Technical Lead at X, Google's moonshot factory. As Head of AI, he will advance 5x5's leading applications of artificial intelligence for industrial infrastructure analysis, workflow automation and digital transformation.

Nachbar is an accomplished executive, having held multiple technology leadership positions over 20+ years in professional life spanning work in the telecommunications and energy sectors.

He was an engineer at Google before being tapped as Technical Lead at X Development LLC. X is the Alphabet Inc. division charged with creating "radical new technologies to solve some of the world's hardest problems."

Prior to X and Google, Nachbar managed cellular network reliability at Carrier IQ. He was CTO of Quantifind where he leveraged Spark, Storm, Scala, and Kafka to create a leading predictive analytics platform helping customers use unstructured data to uncover business insights. Nachbar also served as the founding CTO of Virtual Power Systems where he was responsible for a global team of engineers and systems architects serving Yahoo! and CenturyLink. His expertise in Hadoop, Apache Spark and open source technology led O'Reilly Publishing to call him "one of our favorite engineers."

"Erich brings a new dimension to 5x5's team of PhDs and InfraTech experts. Infrastructure owners are rapidly evolving to embrace computer vision, digital twins, and advanced data analytics which requires specific talents to help them succeed. I'm so excited about the value our customers will realize from Erich's innovative approach. He is one of those rare big-thinkers who can engage with senior, enterprise-level clients to help them tackle the challenges of transforming how they manage large portfolios of assets and critical infrastructure," said Anne Zink, CEO of 5x5 Technologies.

"I'm thrilled to join 5x5 at this important moment," said Nachbar. "The industry is shifting and 5x5 is leading the way with an impressive, growing platform. The company has the trust of respected corporations, but there's more we can do. This is the 'next big thing' opportunity I was searching for."

Nachbar earned a computer science degree in his native Germany and holds seven U.S. patents. He is based in Silicon Valley.

About 5x5 Technologies Inc.

5x5 is a leader in the emerging InfraTech sector that enables owners of industrial infrastructure to digitally transform asset management at-scale. Top companies, systems integrators, and government agencies trust 5x5 for end-to-end workflow innovations that leverage intelligent digital twins and data analytics using proprietary 4D+AI methods. The award-winning firm is backed by Softbank Corp., Safar Partners, Ocean Azul Partners, Council Tree Investors, innovation-driven family offices and individual investors. 5x5 has employees based in North and Central America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.5x5.ai.

