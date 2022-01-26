Stifel Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported record net revenues of $1.3 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with $1.1 billion a year ago. Net income available to common shareholders was $252.1 million, or $2.12 per diluted common share, compared with $180.8 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $265.4 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021.



Record net revenues of $4.7 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $3.8 billion a year ago. Net income available to common shareholders of $789.3 million, or $6.66 per diluted common share, compared with $476.2 million, or $4.16 per diluted common share in 2020. Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $839.5 million, or $7.08 per diluted common share in 2021.

Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said “2021 was an outstanding year for our firm as we delivered our 26th consecutive year of record net revenue, our fifth straight year of record earnings per share, and we generated a non-GAAP return on tangible common equity of 31% for the year. Each of our operating segments posted record results as the growth of our product offering has made us increasingly relevant to both wealth management and institutional clients. As I look forward, the outlook for Stifel remains as strong as I’ve seen in my 25 year tenure as CEO.”

Full Year Highlights

26 th consecutive year of record net revenues of $4.7 billion, increased 26% over 2020.

consecutive year of record net revenues of $4.7 billion, increased 26% over 2020. Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $7.08, up 55% over 2021.

Record investment banking revenues, up 64% over 2020.

Recruited 121 financial advisors during the year, including 114 employee advisors and 7 independent advisors.

Bank loans up $5.3 billion, or 46%, from prior year.

Record non-GAAP pre-tax margin of 24% driven by revenue growth and expense discipline.

Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (5) was 31%.



Fourth Quarter Highlights

Record quarterly net revenues, up 23% over the year-ago quarter.

Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $2.23, up 34% over the year ago quarter.

Record investment banking revenues, up 41% the year-ago quarter.

Recruited 34 financial advisors during the quarter, including 27 employee advisors and 7 independent advisors.

Bank loans up $3.2 billion, or 23%, sequentially.

Record non-GAAP pre-tax margin of 26%.

Annualized ROTCE (5) of 37%.



Other Highlights

Record client assets, up 22% from the prior year.

Closed the Vining Sparks acquisition during the fourth quarter.

Board of Directors authorized a 100% increase in common stock dividend starting in the first quarter of 2022.



Financial Summary (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) 4Q 2021 4Q 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues $ 1,304,225 $ 1,059,910 $ 4,737,088 $ 3,752,061 Net income (1) $ 252,070 $ 180,792 $ 789,271 $ 476,211 Diluted EPS (1) $ 2.12 $ 1.55 $ 6.66 $ 4.16 Comp. ratio 58.1 % 58.6 % 59.5 % 60.7 % Non-comp. ratio 17.5 % 19.3 % 18.0 % 21.9 % Pre-tax margin 24.4 % 22.1 % 22.5 % 17.4 % Non-GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues $ 1,304,225 $ 1,059,883 $ 4,737,241 $ 3,752,213 Net income (1) (2) $ 265,388 $ 195,054 $ 839,533 $ 522,847 Diluted EPS (1) (2) $ 2.23 $ 1.67 $ 7.08 $ 4.56 Comp. ratio (2) 57.5 % 57.9 % 59.0 % 59.9 % Non-comp. ratio (2) 16.8 % 18.3 % 17.1 % 21.1 % Pre-tax margin (3) 25.7 % 23.8 % 23.9 % 19.0 % ROCE (4) 25.0 % 21.6 % 21.0 % 15.4 % ROTCE (5) 36.6 % 33.3 % 30.9 % 24.7 % Global Wealth Management (assets and loans in millions) Net revenues $ 674,242 $ 575,252 $ 2,598,837 $ 2,190,826 Pre-tax net income $ 232,298 $ 196,462 $ 914,953 $ 725,884 Total client assets $ 435,978 $ 357,429 Fee-based client assets $ 162,428 $ 129,372 Bank loans (6) $ 16,836 $ 11,558 Institutional Group Net revenues $ 633,263 $ 489,448 $ 2,152,439 $ 1,583,147 Equity $ 442,865 $ 325,357 $ 1,453,959 $ 930,982 Fixed Income $ 190,398 $ 164,091 $ 698,480 $ 652,165 Pre-tax net income $ 175,163 $ 123,655 $ 558,937 $ 325,285

Global Wealth Management

Fourth Quarter Results

Global Wealth Management reported record net revenues of $674.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with $575.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. Pre-tax net income was $232.3 million compared with $196.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Highlights

Recruited 34 financial advisors during the quarter, including 27 employee advisors, of which 16 were experienced advisors, and 7 independent advisors, with total trailing 12 month production of $16 million.





Record client assets of $436.0 billion, up 22% over the year-ago quarter.





Record fee-based client assets of $162.4 billion, up 26% over the year-ago quarter.





Bank loans of $16.8 billion, up 23% over the third quarter of 2021.



Net revenues increased 17% from a year ago:

Asset management revenues increased 28% over the year-ago quarter reflecting higher asset values and strong fee-based asset flows.





Transactional revenues increased 5% over the year-ago quarter reflecting strong client activity during the quarter.





Net interest income increased 26% over the year-ago quarter driven by higher bank lending.



Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as percent of net revenues decreased to 51.8% primarily as a result of a change in the revenue mix (higher net interest income) from the year ago quarter.





Provision for credit losses was impacted by provisions related to the growth in the loan portfolio partially offset by reserve reductions as a result of an improved macroeconomic environment.





Non-compensation operating expenses as a percent of net revenues increased to 13.7% primarily as a result of higher allocable expenses during the fourth quarter of 2021.



Summary Results of Operations

($ in 000s) 4Q 2021 4Q 2020 Net revenues $ 674,242 $ 575,252 Asset management 318,612 249,907 Transactional revenues 194,927 185,719 Net interest income 138,891 110,521 Investment banking 11,183 9,562 Other income 10,629 19,543 Total expenses $ 441,944 $ 378,790 Compensation expense 349,428 303,961 Provision for credit losses 4,062 — Non-comp. opex 88,454 74,829 Pre-tax net income $ 232,298 $ 196,462 Compensation ratio 51.8 % 52.8 % Non-compensation ratio 13.7 % 13.0 % Pre-tax margin 34.5 % 34.2 %

Institutional Group

Fourth Quarter Results

Institutional Group reported record net revenues of $633.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with $489.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. Pre-tax net income was $175.2 million compared with $123.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Highlights

Investment banking pipeline at record levels.





Pre-tax margin of 28%, up from 25% in the year-ago quarter.



Investment banking revenues increased 42% from a year ago:

Advisory revenues of $310.7 million increased 79% over the year-ago quarter on higher completed advisory transactions and increased private placement fees.





Equity capital raising revenues decreased 13% from the year-ago quarter due to lower volumes.





Fixed income capital raising revenues increased 28% over the year-ago quarter driven by an increase in public finance, as well as an increase in our corporate debt issuance business.



Equity transactional revenues decreased 5% from a year ago:

Equity transactional revenues declined from the year-ago quarter due to declines in cash equities and lower trading gains.



Fixed income transactional revenues increased 8% from a year ago:

Fixed income transactional revenues increased from the year-ago quarter driven by the Vining Sparks acquisition, which closed on November 1, 2021, and an increase in trading gains.



Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as percent of net revenues remained consistent with the year ago quarter.





Non-compensation operating expenses as a percent of net revenues decreased to 14.3% as a result of expense discipline and revenue growth.



Summary Results of Operations

($ in 000s) 4Q 2021 4Q 2020 Net revenues $ 633,263 $ 489,448 Investment banking 466,188 328,109 Advisory 310,718 173,399 Equity capital raising 90,595 104,097 Fixed income capital raising 64,875 50,613 Equity transactional 65,797 69,201 Fixed income transactional 94,926 87,664 Other 6,352 4,474 Total expenses $ 458,100 $ 365,793 Compensation expense 367,439 284,607 Non-comp. opex. 90,661 81,186 Pre-tax net income $ 175,163 $ 123,655 Compensation ratio 58.0 % 58.1 % Non-compensation ratio 14.3 % 16.6 % Pre-tax margin 27.7 % 25.3 %

Global Wealth Management

Full Year Results

Global Wealth Management reported record net revenues of $2.6 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $2.2 billion in 2020. Pre-tax net income was $915.0 million compared with $725.9 million in 2020.

Highlights

Recruited 121 financial advisors during the year with total trailing 12 month production of $77 million.





Pre-tax margin of 35%, up from 33% in 2020.



Net revenues increased 19% from a year ago:

Asset management revenues increased 32% from a year ago reflecting higher asset values and strong fee-based asset flows.





Transactional revenues increased 13% from a year ago reflecting strong client activity during the year.





Net interest income increased 7% from a year ago driven by higher bank lending.



Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as percent of net revenues increased to 52.7% primarily as a result of higher compensable revenues.





Provision for credit losses decreased from a year ago as a result of reserve reductions driven by an improved macroeconomic environment and a release related to loans sold at a premium during 2021 partially offset by provisions related to the growth of the loan portfolio during the year.





Non-compensation operating expenses as a percent of net revenues decreased to 12.1% primarily as a result of expense discipline and higher revenues.



Summary Results of Operations

($ in 000s) FY 2021 FY 2020 Net revenues $ 2,598,837 $ 2,190,826 Asset management 1,206,406 917,353 Transactional revenues 774,965 687,348 Net interest income 511,693 478,948 Investment banking 48,210 36,024 Other income 57,563 71,153 Total expenses $ 1,683,884 $ 1,464,942 Compensation expense 1,370,308 1,138,525 Provision for credit losses (11,502 ) 33,542 Non-comp. opex 325,078 292,875 Pre-tax net income $ 914,953 $ 725,884 Compensation ratio 52.7 % 52.0 % Non-compensation ratio 12.1 % 14.9 % Pre-tax margin 35.2 % 33.1 %

Institutional Group

Full Year Results

Institutional Group reported record net revenues of $2.2 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $1.6 billion in 2020. Pre-tax net income was $558.9 million compared with $325.3 million in 2020.

Highlights

Pre-tax margin of 26%, up from 21% in 2020.



Investment banking revenues increased 66% from a year ago:

Advisory revenues of $856.1 million increased 100% from a year ago on higher completed advisory transactions and increased private placement fees. The growth in advisory revenue underscores the diversity of the business and the investments made across multiple products and verticals.





Equity capital raising revenues increased 42% from a year ago driven by higher volumes.





Fixed income capital raising revenues increased 25% from a year ago driven by an increase in public finance, as well as an increase in our corporate debt issuance business.



Equity transactional revenues decreased 1% from a year ago:

Equity transactional revenues declined from a year ago due to declines in cash equities driven by lower volatility and volumes partially offset by an increase in trading gains.



Fixed income transactional revenues decreased 11% from a year ago:

Fixed income transactional revenues decreased from a year ago due to due to lower volumes as well as tighter credit spreads, partially offset by revenues from the Vining Sparks acquisition.



Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as percent of net revenues decreased to 58.1% as a result of lower compensable revenues.





Non-compensation operating expenses as a percent of net revenues decreased to 15.9% as a result of expense discipline and revenue growth.



Summary Results of Operations

($ in 000s) FY 2021 FY 2020 Net revenues $ 2,152,439 $ 1,583,147 Investment banking 1,517,171 916,284 Advisory 856,083 428,132 Equity capital raising 434,238 306,031 Fixed income capital raising 226,850 182,121 Equity transactional 254,684 256,793 Fixed income transactional 361,014 404,789 Other 19,570 5,281 Total expenses $ 1,593,502 $ 1,257,862 Compensation expense 1,251,595 942,769 Non-comp. opex. 341,907 315,093 Pre-tax net income $ 558,937 $ 325,285 Compensation ratio 58.1 % 59.6 % Non-compensation ratio 15.9 % 19.9 % Pre-tax margin 26.0 % 20.5 %

Other Matters

Highlights

Total assets increased $7.4 billion, or 28%, over the year-ago quarter and 11% sequentially.

Tangible book value per common share of $28.26 (7) , up 20% from prior year.

, up 20% from prior year. The Board of Directors approved a 100% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.30 per common share starting in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company repurchased $86.3 million of its outstanding common stock during the fourth quarter. During 2021, the Company repurchased $172.7 million of its outstanding common stock.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend per share payable on December 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record on December 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the Company’s preferred stock payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2021.

4Q 2021 4Q 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Common stock repurchases Repurchases ($ in 000s) $ 86,295 $ 1,744 $ 172,741 $ 58,261 Number of shares (000s) 1,168 38 2,484 1,747 Average price $ 73.86 $ 45.37 $ 69.53 $ 33.35 Period end shares (000s) 104,499 103,149 104,499 103,149 Effective tax rate 18.0 % 19.7 % 22.7 % 22.7 % Stifel Financial Corp. Capital (8) Tier 1 common capital ratio 15.2 % 16.5 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 18.7 % 20.2 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.7 % 11.9 % Tier 1 capital ($MM) $ 3,624 $ 2,926 Risk weighted assets ($MM) $ 19,366 $ 14,490 Average assets ($MM) $ 30,930 $ 24,605 Quarter end assets ($MM) $ 34,050 $ 26,604 Agency Rating Outlook Fitch Ratings BBB Positive S&P Global Ratings BBB- Positive

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in 000s, except per share amounts) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change 9/30/2021 % Change 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change Revenues: Commissions $ 211,068 $ 199,847 5.6 $ 189,239 11.5 $ 809,500 $ 760,627 6.4 Principal transactions 144,584 142,737 1.3 118,977 21.5 581,164 588,303 (1.2 ) Investment banking 477,371 337,671 41.4 372,279 28.2 1,565,381 952,308 64.4 Asset management 318,638 249,928 27.5 313,862 1.5 1,206,516 917,424 31.5 Other income 14,496 24,366 (40.5 ) 18,760 (22.7 ) 72,125 75,345 (4.3 ) Operating revenues 1,166,157 954,549 22.2 1,013,117 15.1 4,234,686 3,294,007 28.6 Interest revenue 145,425 119,876 21.3 141,844 2.5 548,400 523,832 4.7 Total revenues 1,311,582 1,074,425 22.1 1,154,961 13.6 4,783,086 3,817,839 25.3 Interest expense 7,357 14,515 (49.3 ) 10,023 (26.6 ) 45,998 65,778 (30.1 ) Net revenues 1,304,225 1,059,910 23.1 1,144,938 13.9 4,737,088 3,752,061 26.3 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 757,948 621,344 22.0 672,385 12.7 2,820,301 2,279,335 23.7 Non-compensation operating expenses 227,615 203,865 11.6 216,051 5.4 849,706 821,566 3.4 Total non-interest expenses 985,563 825,209 19.4 888,436 10.9 3,670,007 3,100,901 18.4 Income before income taxes 318,662 234,701 35.8 256,502 24.2 1,067,081 651,160 63.9 Provision for income taxes 57,272 46,232 23.9 64,126 (10.7 ) 242,223 147,688 64.0 Net income 261,390 188,469 38.7 192,376 35.9 824,858 503,472 63.8 Preferred dividends 9,320 7,677 21.4 9,689 (3.8 ) 35,587 27,261 30.5 Net income available to common shareholders $ 252,070 $ 180,792 39.4 $ 182,687 38.0 $ 789,271 $ 476,211 65.7 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.35 $ 1.70 38.2 $ 1.70 38.2 $ 7.34 $ 4.49 63.5 Diluted $ 2.12 $ 1.55 36.8 $ 1.54 37.7 $ 6.66 $ 4.16 60.1 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.11 36.4 $ 0.15 — $ 0.60 $ 0.45 33.3 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 107,185 106,041 1.1 107,379 (0.2 ) 107,536 106,174 1.3 Diluted 118,959 116,828 1.8 118,475 0.4 118,530 114,573 3.5

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (9)

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in 000s, except per share amounts) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 GAAP net income $ 261,390 $ 188,469 $ 824,858 $ 503,472 Preferred dividend 9,320 7,677 35,587 27,261 Net income available to common shareholders 252,070 180,792 789,271 476,211 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related (10) 16,234 17,706 65,314 60,464 Provision for income taxes (11) (2,916 ) (3,444 ) (15,052 ) (13,828 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 13,318 14,262 50,262 46,636 Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $ 265,388 $ 195,054 $ 839,533 $ 522,847 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 118,959 116,828 118,530 114,573 GAAP earnings per diluted common share $ 2.20 $ 1.61 $ 6.96 $ 4.39 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.11 0.13 0.42 0.41 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share $ 2.31 $ 1.74 $ 7.38 $ 4.80 GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 2.12 $ 1.55 $ 6.66 $ 4.16 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.11 0.12 0.42 0.40 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 2.23 $ 1.67 $ 7.08 $ 4.56

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (9)

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in 000s) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 GAAP compensation and benefits $ 757,948 $ 621,344 $ 2,820,301 $ 2,279,335 As a percentage of net revenues 58.1 % 58.6 % 59.5 % 60.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related (10) (8,019 ) (7,352 ) (26,092 ) (30,259 ) Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $ 749,929 $ 613,992 $ 2,794,209 $ 2,249,076 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 57.5 % 57.9 % 59.0 % 59.9 % GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 227,615 $ 203,865 $ 849,706 $ 821,566 As a percentage of net revenues 17.5 % 19.3 % 18.0 % 21.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related (10) (8,215 ) (10,381 ) (39,069 ) (30,053 ) Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 219,400 $ 193,484 $ 810,637 $ 791,513 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 16.8 % 18.3 % 17.1 % 21.1 % Total merger-related expenses $ 16,234 $ 17,706 $ 65,314 $ 60,464

Footnotes

(1) Represents available to common shareholders.

(2) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

(3) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin is calculated by adding total merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments) and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

(4) Return on average common equity (“ROCE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROCE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity.

(5) Return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”), a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible common equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTCE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Average deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets was $56.3 million and $50.7 million as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(6) Includes loans held for sale.

(7) Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock) divided by period end common shares outstanding. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets.

(8) Capital ratios are estimates as of the date of the earnings release, January 26, 2022.

(9) The Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). The Company may disclose certain “non-GAAP financial measures” in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a “non-GAAP financial measure” as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include, amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing the Company’s financial condition or operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever the Company refers to a non-GAAP financial measure, it will also define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure it references and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

(10) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards, debentures, and promissory notes issued as retention, additional earn-out expense, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.

(11) Primarily represents the Company’s effective tax rate for the period applied to the non-GAAP adjustments.

