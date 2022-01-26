US Med-Equip Taps Top Executives for Leadership Team as It Expands to Meet Record Demand for Its Medical Equipment, Services

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Med-Equip (USME), which helps hospitals across the country bolster their medical equipment, appointed four new chief executives who will help accelerate its nationwide expansion and further its mission to support the important work front-line healthcare workers do every day to help patients heal.

As the leading provider of rented movable medical equipment — diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from infusion pumps and patient monitors to ventilators and infant incubators — hospitals are turning to USME more than ever as a partner in the fight against COVID-19. To support the company's rapid expansion and meet growing demand for its equipment and services, US Med-Equip appointed new Chief Strategy Officer Raime Leeby, Chief Financial Officer Dave Souza, Chief Information Officer Antonio Marin and Chief Communications Officer Adriana Villarreal. They will report to USME CEO Greg Salario.

"We sought out superstars and brought in the best executives in their fields to join our burgeoning team. They will be instrumental in building on the growth of our company and our community of employees and healthcare partners we support," Salario said.

CFO Dave Souza brings expertise in corporate planning and strategy, leadership, multi-site management and strategic growth. His extensive corporate financial leadership background also includes CFO roles with CRST International, CEVA Logistics and TNT Freight Management, where he had both domestic and international responsibilities.

CSO Raime Leeby is leading key corporate investments, mergers, acquisitions and other strategic initiatives. A former chief financial officer, Leeby previously held executive leadership positions focused on growth, strategy, global expansion, M&A and business transformation for Fortune 100 and other companies in manufacturing, tech, distribution, telecom and healthcare industries.

Adriana Villarreal is leading USME's employee, partner, media, marketing and public communications as the company's CCO after serving the past 15 years as president and CEO of Drive West Communications, a nationally recognized public relations agency. Villarreal has for more than 20 years promoted some of the world's largest and fastest-growing businesses and government agencies.

US Med-Equip's new CIO Antonio Marin will leverage more than 25 years of information technology experience as the company invests heavily in its industry-leading technology and services to help clinicians manage equipment, giving them more time to focus on patients. A former Houston CIO of the Year, Marin previously held C-level leadership roles with oil & gas, retail energy and major corporations in other industries.

A nine-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company, USME supplies equipment rented, sold, maintained and managed using the latest technology for thousands of hospitals and other healthcare partners across the country. US Med-Equip takes orders 24/7 and works with urgency from 50 locations across the country, with more on the way. Recognized as a top workplace, USME is hiring nationwide. Learn more at www.usme.com/careers.

