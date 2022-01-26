Emerging Markets Report: A Meeting of the Minds

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking news from Mindset Pharma Inc. (Mindset) (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders could be enormously impactful, not just for Mindset as we’ll explain, but also for the way mental illness is treated in the future.

On January 5, 2022, Mindset announced a collaboration that will support the development of psychedelic medicines through a partnership with The McQuade Center for Strategic Research. It is important to note that McQuade is a member of the global Otsuka group of companies, a Company that employed 47,000 people worldwide and had consolidated sales of approximately USD 13.3 billion in 2020.

This is about as large a partner as a company like Mindset can get and it should speak volumes about Mindset’s partnership with McQuade to develop psychedelic medicines together which potentially provides for an outstanding future for these new drugs and the outcomes for patients.

The release is clear that the companies will work in tandem to develop medical psychedelics to treat mental illness. It’s no secret that real evidence about the power of psychedelics is compelling. Google “psychedelics + mental health” and a large list of national articles like this one abound.

And again, it’s pretty reassuring when a Company such as McQuade/Otsuka is saying the following in the press release:

“Exploring multiple paths is essential as we work to address the unique needs of individuals living with mental health conditions,” said Robert McQuade, Ph.D., president, McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, LLC, and Chief Strategic Officer, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. “We look forward to collaborating with Mindset on these assets and are hopeful that medical psychedelics could be approved to treat mental illness in the future.”

“In the future” might be sooner than later, as the quote from Mindset’s CEO is more specific and worth noting.

Here goes:

“It is our great pleasure to collaborate with MSRD, a member company of Otsuka, to further the development of two of our families of novel psychedelic compounds. We look forward to leveraging their extensive experience in drug development and CNS indications to accelerate and de-risk our development pathway as we prepare to launch clinical trials ,” said James Lanthier, Chief Executive Officer of Mindset. “There is a high unmet need for innovative treatments of mental illness. This collaboration further validates our belief that optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic compounds will be the future of treatments for mental illness.”

It didn’t slip past us that they are intent on starting clinical trials soon, a significant, necessary step on the way to approval and commercialization. Most everything pharma has to go through a well-regulated process but ‘prepare to launch clinical trials” is a runway we can actually see, not an esoteric down-the-road someday date.

This potentially is a seminal moment for Mindset, a relationship with one of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies sees real value and opportunity, that is potentially positioned to walk in the footprints of other Otsuka successes once the drugs are proven.

