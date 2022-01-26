The mobile pressure washer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2022–2027

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Pressure Washer Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223318/?utm_source=GNW





The popularity of cordless mobile pressure washers has thus been rising significantly in recent years. With rapid improvements in battery power and technology, the sale of cordless mobile pressure washers is expected to eat up the share of corded electric pressures during the next 5 years. In 2021, battery-operated mobile pressure washers accounted for 9.73% of the global mobile pressure washer market share. However, with technological advancements and increased availability, the demand for battery-powered pressure washers is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

Latest trends driving the market are:

• Technological Advancements and Increased Product Efficiency

• Rising Inclination Towards Automation

• Growing Demand for Professional Contract Cleaning Services

• Rising Construction Activities Across the Globe Leading to Adoption of Pressure Washer

• Surge in Usage in Residential and Commercial Application

• Growth in Vehicle Washing Industry



KEY POINTS



• The 0?1,500 PSI pressure washer segment accounted for a market share of 13.72% in 2021. However, it is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments, due to the increasing demand for battery-powered pressure washers and the growing demand for electric pressure washers for domestic usage.

• Pressure washers with more than 4000 PSI are designed for heavy-duty commercial applications. These pressure washers can remove the toughest stains that other pressure washers cannot remove, eventually benefiting the market growth for portable pressure washers.

• Improving living standards and growing cleaning requirements, especially in the emerging economic regions such as APAC and Latin America, are primarily driving the cleaning equipment market.



THIS RESEARCH REPORT INCLUDE A DETAILED ANALYSIS BY:



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• Battery-powered machines are rapidly being adopted in the residential segment. These machines can be compared to electric machines in terms of power. The machine’s high price is also contributing to its significant share in the market revenue. Several manufacturers are investing in developing more powerful battery-powered machines with longer runtime. The US, Canada, Germany, China, France, and the UK are the largest battery-powered machines market expected to pose an absolute growth during the forecast period.

• Some of the major electric mobile pressure washer brands are Karcher, RYOBI, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, AR Blue Clean, Briggs & Stratton, and others. STANLEY SHP2150 is one of the most powerful electric mobile pressure washers manufactured by the brand where the connection choices are suitable for professional level accessories.



Market Segmentation by Power Source



• Electric

• Gas

• Battery

• Others



Market Segmentation by Operation



• Hot-Water

• Cold-Water



Market Segmentation by Output



• 0-1500 PSI

• 1501-3000 PSI

• 3001-4000 PSI

• Above 4000 PSI



Market Segmentation by End-Users



• Residential

o Garden

o Vehicles

o Swimming Pools and Large Patio Areas

o Bicycles

o Others

• Commercial and Industrial

o Automobile

o Construction

o Public and Municipality

o Retail

o Hospitality

o Healthcare

o Agriculture

o Others

• Contract Cleaners



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels



• Offline

• Online



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Major players that are dominating the market are Alfred Karcher, Nilfisk, Robert Bosch, Briggs & Stratton, and FNA Group. Alfred Karcher is the largest producer of commercial and residential mobile pressure washers in the world. Nilfisk, another significant player in the market, offers a wide variety of commercial as well as industrial mobile pressure washers.

• Vendors with a prominent international presence currently dominate the market. Nilfisk extended its presence in the Australian market by acquiring Kerrick, a heavy-duty, commercial, and industrial cleaning equipment provider. Nilfisk has also acquired China-based Viper Group to gain a leading position in the rapidly growing Chinese market. The combined Nilfisk-Viper entity now has a global presence in around 36 countries.



Prominent Vendors



• Alfred Karcher

• Nilfisk

• Bosch

• Briggs & Stratton



Other Prominent Vendors



• Annovi Reverberi Group

• STIHL

• Generac Power Systems

• Lavorwash

• Alkota

• Deere & Company

• Snow Joe + Sun Joe

• Stanley Black & Decker

• IPC

• Techtronic Industries (TTI)

• Husqvarna

• Koblenz

• SIMONIZ

• Koki Holdings

• Makita

• ANLU

• Greenworks Tools

• Mi-T-M Corporation

• Northern Tool + Equipment

• Vortex Industries



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the largest markets for cleaning equipment. South Africa is expected to be a major revenue contributor in the next 5 years due to the increasing outsourcing of cleaning facilities to contract cleaners, which, in turn, is driving the market for cleaning equipment during the forecast period.

• The mobile pressure washer market in North America and Western Europe has been established, product innovations introduced by leading manufacturers mainly support the growth in these regions. However, the increasing demand from developing regions such as APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is also boosting the growth of the global mobile pressure washer market.

• The growth of the mobile pressure washer market in Europe is mainly supported by the rising business investments, the increasing commercial and residential construction, government spending on infrastructure, and the growth in the hospitality sector supported by the rise in travel and tourism in the region. In addition, the increasing disposable income and the rising number of dual-income households are also driving the adoption of residential cleaning equipment, thereby propelling the growth of the mobile pressure washer market.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o GCC

o Turkey

o South Africa



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What is the size of the mobile pressure washer market and growth rate during 2022-2027?

2. Who are the key players in the mobile pressure washer market?

3. What are the factors that will lead to profitable growth opportunities in the mobile pressure washer market?

4. Which region dominates the global mobile pressure washer market?

5. What are the factors driving the demand for consumer mobile pressure washers?

