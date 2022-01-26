VSBLTY PARTNERS WITH FARLEIGH GROUP TO MARKET SECURITY TECHNOLOGY THROUGHOUT EU

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that it is partnering with Farleigh Consultants Ltd, currently a division of Profile Security Group Ltd., to market advanced security technology solutions in the United Kingdom and the European Union.

VSBLTY’s technology includes its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software which combines motion graphics and interactive messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insight. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial and weapons recognition that is crucial to enhancing security in a variety of environments.

Farleigh is committed to public safety and understands this includes the ethical use and protection of personal data. VSBLTY’s technology as implemented by Farleigh provides clients with a fully GDPR-compliant security solution.

In announcing the new marketing partnership, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are excited to be represented by Farleigh Consultants whose Profile Security roots will enable us to grow our security technology presence throughout the UK and Western Europe. The application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to shield properties, buildings, and other venues is transforming security measures worldwide.”

Freddie Parkinson, Farleigh Consultants’ Operations Director, added, “As a security solutions provider, we recognize that VSBLTY’s state-of-the-art technology such as weapon identification, facial recognition, license plate recall and zone intrusion software adds an important new dimension to safeguarding property. VSBLTY software modules are designed to create a virtual perimeter around protected sites and will address a critical need for new, advanced layers of security for our clients.”

Andrew Prendergast, Chairman of Farleigh Consultants and founder and CEO of Profile Securities Services Ltd, said, “VSBLTY has already proven it can reduce crime with its major deployment of smart cameras and other security technology in Mexico City boroughs. We are confident Farleigh Consultants will find a receptive market for VSBLTY’s GDPR-compliant technology in both the public and private sectors in the UK as well as in Europe.”

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About Farleigh Consultants (www.farleigh.net)

Currently a division of Profile Security Group, Farleigh Consultants’ singular focus is improving security for a diverse range of clients by designing, installing and servicing bespoke technology-based, scalable solutions for its clients which address their needs. It employs cutting edge technology in an ethically sound way to supplement or replace existing securing solutions and is a pioneer in the use of human-machine teaming, leveraging AI-driven technology to enhance security.

CONTACT: Freddie Parkinson – Operations Director

Email: fparkinson@farleigh.net

Mob: +44 7974 581011

About Profile Security Services Ltd. (profilesecurity.co.uk)

Profile Security Services Ltd. was established in Aberdeen in 1980 and is now one of the largest privately held security companies in the UK with more than 1,600 employees. The company’s co-founders still serve as Chairman and CEO today, ensuring that its core values endure. Having identified a gap in the market, Profile provided manned guarding services to the growing oil industry in the North of Scotland, working with blue-chip clients such as Shell Oil and BP. Profile Security quickly earned a reputation for the professionalism of its management team and the quality of its highly skilled Security Officers. The firm’s core business is manned guarding, but it provides other security measures to a variety of sites from city offices and shopping centers to visitor attractions. CCTV monitoring, alarm response and key holding are included in its portfolio of services. Today, the security solutions company operates in a wide range of industry sectors, providing reliability, flexibility and innovation.