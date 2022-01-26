Nasdaq Named to 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. today announced its inclusion in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the second consecutive year. The GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. Nasdaq is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to be named to the 2022 index.



“Nasdaq is proud to be recognized in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the second consecutive year,” said Bryan Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Nasdaq. “We have made great strides with advancing equality at Nasdaq and our efforts to grow our inclusive culture have resulted in a highly committed and engaged global employee community. We remain deeply focused on increased data transparency and reporting as we continue our mission of building a workplace where everyone has the resources to succeed.”

The GEI scoring methodology allows stakeholders to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline; equal pay & gender pay parity; inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and a pro-women brand.

“We are proud to recognize Nasdaq in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”

In recognition of its pledge to advance equality, Nasdaq has been named a champion of UN Women’s flagship HeForShe initiative, an international platform that invites and engages men to complement the work of the women’s movement and create an equal world for all. Nasdaq’s purpose of championing inclusive growth and prosperity for all fuels its company culture, providing opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential. With 11 Employee Networks that serve as a community for employees to connect on shared topics and interests, Nasdaq is deeply invested in providing an inclusive and diverse workplace.

Information on career opportunities at Nasdaq can be found at nasdaq.com/about/careers.

